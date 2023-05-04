Website Logo
  • Thursday, May 04, 2023
INDIA

British lead on UK-India FTA deal, Harjinder Kang, takes on new role in Mumbai

Harjinder Kang (Image credit: gov.uk)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

BRITAIN has appointed an India-born healthcare leader as the country’s trade commissioner for south Asia and deputy high commissioner for western India.

Harjinder Kang, who will be based in Mumbai, said he is committed to “fostering a strong relationship between the UK and south Asia.”

In his new role, he will oversee the UK Department for Business and Trade’s work in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

As the deputy high commissioner for western India, he will represent the British government’s interests in Goa, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh states.

Prior to his appointment on Wednesday (3), Kang was Britain’s chief negotiator for the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

He served as the director for trade policy in the areas of intellectual property, government procurement and core text and previously worked as the director for healthcare, life sciences and bio-economy in the Department for International Trade.

Kang attended Harvard Business School and Warwick Business School.

Prior to joining the government, he spent 27 years with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. He joined the firm as a chemist and went on to become its global commercial director.

Born in the north Indian city of Jalandhar, he moved to the UK along with his parents when he was aged three. Kang is married and has three children.

“We are excited to welcome @harjinderkangUK as the new Deputy High Commissioner for Western India & His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia. Harjinder succeeds @alangemmell and starts in his new role today from #Mumbai,” the British Deputy High Commission in Mumbai tweeted on Wednesday.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

