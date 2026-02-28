Brit Awards head to Manchester for first time, spotlighting talent beyond London

Highlights

Awards staged outside London for the first time in five decades

Manchester chosen to reflect regional breadth of UK music

Fringe programme spotlights grassroots acts and major nominees

Industry figures say shift signals wider support for northern talent

A symbolic shift from the capital

Visitors arriving at Deansgate station this week have been greeted by a playful rebrand: “Olivia Deansgate”, a nod to nominee Olivia Dean. The temporary sign has become a photo spot, capturing the mood in a city relishing its role as host of the Brit Awards for the first time.

The ceremony, held at Co-op Live, marks the first time in the event’s 50-year history that it has stepped beyond London. Organisers say the move recognises that musical creativity is not confined to a single postcode.

Stacey Tang, chair of the awards and co-president of RCA Records, said the decision reflects the geographical spread of British talent. She described the welcome from local leaders, including Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, as notably open and collaborative.

A city-wide celebration

Beyond the main ceremony, organisers have curated a fringe programme across Manchester, combining workshops for emerging performers with intimate gigs from established names. Olivia Dean, nominated in five categories, and Robbie Williams have both taken part in events supporting the charity War Child.

Tang pointed to what she called the city’s creative drive, arguing that investment and civic backing have generated a sense of momentum. For many artists and fans, she suggested, Manchester offers both opportunity and belonging.

Northern momentum in the industry

The Brit Awards follow other major ceremonies that have ventured north. The MOBO Awards have rotated between northern cities and will mark their 30th anniversary in Manchester next month. The MTV Europe Music Awards were staged at Co-op Live in 2024, the same year the Northern Music Awards launched.

Jo Twist, chief executive of the BPI, said industry data consistently places Manchester among the UK’s leading cities for producing chart-topping acts. She argued that labels have become more active in seeking out regional talent and supporting local ecosystems over the long term.

That approach was reflected in the decision to take the Mercury Prize to Newcastle last year. In 2024, Leeds band English Teacher ended a decade-long run of London-based winners, while the 2025 award went to North Shields musician Sam Fender, who celebrated in his home city.

‘Talent is everywhere’

Scott Lewis, label manager at EMI North in Leeds, has spent the week advising emerging artists on navigating the industry and refining demo recordings. His role, created in 2023, marked the first major label office outside the capital, a move he said acknowledged that access to opportunity has not always matched the spread of talent.

Alongside organisations such as Brighter Sound in Manchester, Generator in Newcastle and Launchpad in Leeds, efforts are under way to nurture new voices. Plans are also in place for a Brit School to open in Bradford in 2028, adding to the region’s infrastructure.

Lewis believes artists from the north often carry a distinctive storytelling quality, citing figures such as Alex Turner, John Cooper Clarke, Jarvis Cocker and Self Esteem. For him, the relocation of the Brit Awards is more than a one-off change of venue; it is a visible sign that the industry’s centre of gravity is widening.