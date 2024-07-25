Bradford stabbing accused pleads not guilty to murder of wife

Masum appeared at Bradford Crown Court and pleaded not guilty to murdering the 27-year-old and possession of a bladed article.

Habibur Masum (Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

By: Vivek Mishra

A man has denied murdering his wife as she pushed their baby in a pram along a street in Bradford.

Habibur Masum, 26, is accused of fatally stabbing Kulsuma Akter on 6 April in the Westgate area. The baby was unharmed.

Masum, of Leamington Avenue in Burnley, appeared at Bradford Crown Court and pleaded not guilty to murdering the 27-year-old and possession of a bladed article, reported BBC. He also denied two counts of assault by beating, one charge of making threats to kill, and one charge of stalking, all against Akter.

The incident occurred at about 15:20 BST as Akter was pushing her baby in Bradford city centre. Emergency services were called, but Akter was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

The court heard the allegations of assault and threats to kill related to two days in November.

Masum is accused of stalking Akter from November to April, allegedly tracking her movements, locating her at a safe house, and sending menacing messages and threats.

He is also alleged to have loitered near her temporary residence, causing her alarm and distress, and making her fear for her safety.

Akter’s mother, Monwara Begum, expressed her grief from her home in Bangladesh, saying she was “heartbroken” and in shock. “She was my youngest daughter and I adored her greatly,” Begum said. “When she moved to the United Kingdom I was alone, but Kulsuma would call me every day by video. The only day I didn’t hear from her was the day she was attacked.”

Judge Jonathan Rose remanded Masum into custody until his next hearing at Bradford Crown Court on 27 September. A trial is scheduled to begin on 2 December.