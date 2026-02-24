Bradford programme highlights funding gap facing south Asian female playwrights

Highlights

Four new playwrights present work in Bradford performances. Programme supports development of underrepresented voices.

According to a BBC report, new female playwrights from south Asian backgrounds are struggling to get their work commissioned because of limited funding.

Director Sameena Hussain is supporting emerging writers through the DISCOVERY Programme run by Kali Theatre. Their work will be staged at Theatre in the Mill at the University of Bradford on 27 and 28 February.

Funding barriers persist

Hussain, formerly associate director at Leeds Playhouse, said there is “a real deficit in south Asian stories”, particularly from women playwrights.

She said structured programmes are vital because they provide both creative guidance and industry support.

She stressed the key challenge is not “a lack of will” but a shortage of funding that prevents talented writers from developing work for production.

Hussain warned that without sustained support, important voices risk disappearing and future generations could lose those stories.

The director has previously worked with Hull Truck Theatre, Opera North, Kiln Theatre, the Royal Shakespeare Company and Soho Theatre.

New voices emerging

The Bradford scheme features writers Shazia Bibi, Samara Daniels, Nabeela Ahmed and Lois Vohra. Each has written a 20-minute play to be performed on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

Bibi, 30, who was born in Kashmir in Pakistan and raised in Bradford, said she rarely saw herself represented in theatre growing up. Her play The Almost explores a couple’s relationship through a time-shift concept examining how different decisions can change lives.

Actor Aizah Khan from Coventry said working with female Asian writers is exciting and reflects growing opportunities, though representation remains limited.

The Bradford performances aim to provide a platform for emerging talent while highlighting the continuing need for financial support to sustain diverse storytelling in British theatre.