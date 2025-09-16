Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Bradford’s first curry house traced back to 1942 ahead of World Curry Festival

Festival founder Zulfi Karim said the discovery ended long-standing debate over which was Bradford’s first curry house

World Curry Festival 2025

The discovery coincides with Bradford’s City of Culture celebrations

World Curry Festival
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 16, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Research for the World Curry Festival uncovered evidence of a curry house in Bradford in 1942.
  • Cafe Nasim, later called The Bengal Restaurant, is thought to be the city’s first.
  • The discovery coincides with Bradford’s City of Culture celebrations.
  • Festival events will include theatre, lectures, and a street food market.

Historic discovery in Bradford’s food heritage

Bradford’s claim as the curry capital of Britain has gained new historical depth. Organisers of the World Curry Festival have uncovered evidence that the city’s first curry house opened in 1942.

Documents revealed that Cafe Nasim, later renamed The Bengal Restaurant, once stood on the site of the current Kashmir Restaurant on Morley Street. Researcher David Pendleton identified an advert for the cafe in the Yorkshire Observer dated December 1942, describing it as “Bradford’s First Indian Restaurant”.

Festival organisers confirm findings

Festival founder Zulfi Karim said the discovery ended long-standing debate over which was Bradford’s first curry house. For years, different establishments had laid claim to the title, including restaurants from the 1950s and the Sweet Centre in 1964.

“This was during the Second World War, so it’s hard to imagine what ingredients they had access to with rationing,” Mr Karim said. “Even the current owner of Kashmir Restaurant thought it only went back to the 1950s.”

Bangladeshi roots of curry in Britain

Mr Karim highlighted the role of Bangladeshi immigrants in establishing Britain’s curry houses, noting that many early arrivals to the UK were former Navy workers. “That’s 80 years plus now since we’ve had a curry house in Bradford and that’s a huge story,” he added.

World Curry Festival 2025

The festival, first launched in Leeds in 2008, is being held in Bradford this year as part of the City of Culture 2025 celebrations. Running from 15–29 September, it will feature a mix of food, culture and performance.

Highlights include:

  • Theatre of Curry: A staged reading of Balti Kings (1999) by Sudha Bhuchar and Shaheen Khan, with curry served during the interval.
  • Supper club experiences.
  • Talks by Dr Amir Khan on nutrition and preserving authentic recipes.

Preserving the future of curry

Mr Karim stressed the importance of supporting the industry, which faces challenges due to a shortage of new talent.

“We need to keep it local, keep it authentic, and encourage people to enjoy it but also learn to cook at home,” he said.

bradfordbritainindian restaurantworld curry festivalculture

Related News

Camellia Panjabi's cookbook elevates vegetables from sides to stars
Lifestyle

Camellia Panjabi's cookbook elevates vegetables from sides to stars

Oklahoma, not Las Vegas, holds the title of America’s casino capital
Lifestyle

Oklahoma, not Las Vegas, holds the title of America’s casino capital

Fearless account of migrant women who built lives in UK
Film

Fearless account of migrant women who built lives in UK

How to make the most of a physician assistant internship
Lifestyle

How to make the most of a physician assistant internship

More For You

From Hollywood to Indian royalty: Cecil Beaton’s world on display at the NPG

Princess Karam of Kapurthala, photographed by Cecil Beaton in 1935

From Hollywood to Indian royalty: Cecil Beaton’s world on display at the NPG

A FAMOUS photograph taken by Cecil Beaton of an Indian princess features in an exhibition of his work, Fashionable World, at the National Portrait Gallery.

Beaten made his name by taking pictures of the English upper classes and also Hollywood stars, but some of his most striking – and evocative – images are of Indian royalty.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nitin Ganatra art exhibition

Through abstract forms, bold colour, and layered compositions

thelax.art

Nitin Ganatra debuts first solo art exhibition in London’s Soho

Highlights:

  • Fragments of Belonging is Nitin Ganatra’s first solo exhibition
  • Opens Saturday, September 27, at London Art Exchange in Soho Square
  • Show explores themes of memory, displacement, identity, and reinvention
  • Runs from 3:30 PM to 9:00 PM, doors open at 3:15 PM

From screen to canvas

Actor Nitin Ganatra, known for his roles in EastEnders, Bride & Prejudice, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, is embarking on a new artistic chapter with his debut solo exhibition.

Titled Fragments of Belonging, the show marks his transition from performance to painting, presenting a deeply personal series of works at the London Art Exchange in Soho Square on September 27.

Keep ReadingShow less
familie

£1 tickets available for families receiving Universal Credit

HRP

Peter Rabbit brings Beatrix Potter’s tales to life at Hampton Court this summer

Highlights:

  • The Peter Rabbit™ Adventure runs at Hampton Court Palace from 25 July to 7 September 2025
  • Trail includes interactive games, riddles and character encounters across the gardens
  • Children can meet a larger-than-life Peter Rabbit in the Kitchen Garden
  • Special themed menu items available at the Tiltyard Café
  • £1 tickets available for families receiving Universal Credit and other benefits

Peter Rabbit comes to life at Hampton Court

This summer, families visiting Hampton Court Palace can step into the world of Beatrix Potter as The Peter Rabbit™ Adventure takes over the palace gardens from 25 July to 7 September 2025.

Peter Rabbit Explore the Kitchen Garden, Tiltyard and WildernessHRP

Keep ReadingShow less
Gary Lineker

The former Match of the Day presenter was voted best TV presenter by viewers at the ceremony on Wednesday

Getty Images

Gary Lineker breaks Ant and Dec’s 23-year run at National Television Awards

Highlights:

  • Gary Lineker named best TV presenter, breaking Ant and Dec’s 23-year run
  • Former Match of the Day host left BBC after social media controversies
  • Netflix drama Adolescence wins two awards, including best drama performance for 15-year-old Owen Cooper
  • Gavin & Stacey takes home the comedy award
  • I’m a Celebrity wins in the reality competition category

Lineker takes presenter prize after BBC departure

Gary Lineker has ended Ant and Dec’s record 23-year winning streak at the National Television Awards (NTAs). The former Match of the Day presenter was voted best TV presenter by viewers at the ceremony on Wednesday.

Lineker stepped down from Match of the Day in May after 26 years, following controversy around his social media posts. Accepting the award, he thanked colleagues and said the prize showed “it is OK to use your platform to speak up on behalf of those who have no voice.” He added: “It’s not lost on me why I might have won this award.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Arundhati Roy
UN human rights office urges India to drop cases against Arundhati Roy
AFP via Getty Images

Arundhati Roy’s memoir on growing up in mother’s shadow

ARUNDHATI ROY’S forthcoming memoir, Mother Mary Comes To Me, is about the author’s close but fraught relationship with her mother, Mary Roy, whose death in 2022 her daughter has likened to “being hit by a truck”.

Mary Roy, who insisted her children call her “Mrs Roy” in school, belonged to the Syrian Christian community. She does not seem a very nice person.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us