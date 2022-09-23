Website Logo
  • Friday, September 23, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Brad Pitt debuts genderless skincare line Le Domaine; fans stunned after learning exorbitant price

The 58-year-old Oscar winner has co-founded Le Domaine with organic wine growers, the Perrin family.

Brad Pitt (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Brad Pitt is the latest Hollywood celebrity to venture into the world of beauty by launching a genderless skincare line, Le Domaine.

The 58-year-old Oscar winner has co-founded Le Domaine with organic wine growers, the Perrin family, who worked with Pitt to restore Chateau Miraval a decade ago.

Pitt raised the curtain on his brand on Wednesday. The skincare range features face serums, moisturizers, and cleansers. The ingredients used in the products are derived from grapes from Provence, France.

“Le Domaine is not meant to be a celebrity brand,” Pitt said in a press release. “It is an anti-aging cosmetics range for every man and woman. I love the idea of a genderless line.”

The actor aims to bring skincare back to the basics of nature. “Our goal is to imitate the organic cycles of nature,” Pitt said. “There is no waste in nature. Anything left over or discarded becomes food for something else. This exemplary circular system is the inspiration for Le Domaine.”

While some might be going gaga over Brat Pitt debuting a skincare line, fans are stunned after learning the exorbitant price. If reports are to be believed, the tags on the items are as high as $385 dollars. The product in question is a facial serum dubbed “The Serum”. “The Cream” is also equally expensive – priced at $320 while a ‘fluid cream’ that will be available from January costs $310. The cheapest item on the range costs $80 dollars.

“Brad Pitt releasing a “genderless” skincare line is already questionable but putting “no conservatives” when they meant “no preservatives” is taking me out,” one user tweeted.

“Judging by recent product launches, “genderless” seems to mean “over ten times the price of similar products” 350 Euros for “THE SERUM”, Brad Pitt?” wrote another user.

Besides its pricing, Le Domaine has also landed into controversy after French skincare brand Caudalie’s co-founder Mathilde Thomas accused the brand story and packaging of feeling “insanely familiar”.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Ayesha Jhulka shares her experience of prepping for her character Meera in Prime Video’s Hush…
Hollywood News
Reports: Johnny Depp is dating his UK libel lawyer Joelle Rich, source claims ‘it’s serious…
Hollywood News
Drew Barrymore reacts to Andrew Garfield’s claim of giving up s*x for 6 months to…
Hollywood News
Read to know why James Cameron came up with ‘Avatar 2’ screenplay after 13 years
Hollywood News
‘Please be aware’: Johnny Depp alerts fans of imposters as they ‘digitally mimic’ his voice…
Hollywood News
Kanye West breaks his silence on co-parenting fight with ex-wife Kim Kardashian: I do have…
Entertainment
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira gets engaged, deets inside
Hollywood News
Brad Pitt reveals who he thinks are the ‘most handsome men in the…
Entertainment
Rohit Saraf on working with Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha: ‘I have always…
Hollywood News
Ana de Armas concerned her nude scenes from Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic Blond…
Entertainment
Brahmastra sequels will be darker: Ayan Mukerji
Hollywood News
Shakira speaks up about her split from ex-Gerard Pique
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW