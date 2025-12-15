UK holds vigils for Bondi victims as police boost security at Jewish sites

Highlights

Around 100 people gather outside Australian High Commission in London for vigil honouring Bondi Beach victims.

Rabbi Eli Schlanger, 41, from London among those killed; described as "caring, vivacious" father of five.

Police forces across England and Scotland increase visibility at synagogues and Hanukkah celebrations.

Vigils have been held across the UK to remember the victims of a mass shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach, as police forces stepped up security at Jewish communities celebrating Hanukkah.

Fifteen people, including a child, were killed during the attack on Sunday evening when a father and son opened fire on families celebrating the Jewish festival. The incident has been described by Australian authorities as an antisemitic terrorist attack.

A crowd of around 100 people gathered outside the Australian High Commission in central London for a vigil on Sunday evening. People waved British and Israeli flags, while some held signs reading "Stop the Hate".

Speaking at the vigil, Rabbi Yisroel Lew lit a menorah, told BBC "After hearing what happened this morning, the first thought was - how can we bring more light? Don't be afraid and celebrate Hanukkah."

Among those killed was London-born Rabbi Eli Schlanger, 41, a father of five. His cousin, Rabbi Zalman Lewis, described him as a "caring, vivacious, energetic, outgoing guy who loved people".

Chanie Simon, who went to school with Rabbi Schlanger, attended a Hanukkah event in north-west London on Sunday. "We are reeling in pain," she told the BBC.

Security and solidarity

Hundreds of people attended Hanukkah events across London on Sunday with music and dancing, alongside an increased police presence. In Trafalgar Square, a large menorah was lit up to mark the first day of the festival.

Prime minister Keir Starmer condemned the attack as "sickening" and confirmed the government was working with the Community Security Trust on policing Hanukkah events.

Keir Starmer and his wife, Victoria Starmer, lit a menorah in the window of Number 10, with the prime minister posting "Light will always win over darkness."

The Metropolitan Police confirmed it was stepping up its presence in Jewish communities. "At a time when London's Jewish communities are coming together to begin the celebration of Hanukkah, we know this attack will be the cause of not just terrible upset but also significant heightened concern about safety," the force said, while adding there was no information suggesting any link between the Sydney attack and the threat level in London.

Police Scotland said it was carrying out additional patrols around synagogues and other Jewish venues and was "actively communicating with faith leaders".

King Charles said he was "appalled and saddened by the most dreadful antisemitic terrorist attack", adding that the light of the Jewish festival "will always triumph over the darkness of such evil".

The UK's chief rabbi, Sir Ephraim Mirvis, said the Jewish community would "rebuild with tenacity".

The Board of Deputies of British Jews offered support to its Australian partners, stating "The scourges of terrorism and antisemitism are shared, international challenges and need concerted and determined action to defeat them."