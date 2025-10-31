Nita Ambani dresses as Audrey Hepburn at Bollywood Halloween party with Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone in standout looks​

Highlights:

Alia Bhatt dressed up as Lara Croft and Deepika in her Lady Singham look

Nita Ambani dressed as Audrey Hepburn

Ranveer Singh came as Deadpool

Aryan Khan surprised fans with a Brokeback Mountain costume

It was a spooky, glittering night in Mumbai as Bollywood stars came together for Halloween and this time, they went all out. The viral Halloween video shared by Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, had almost everyone who matters in B-town. From Nita Ambani’s classic Audrey Hepburn look to Alia Bhatt’s sharp Lara Croft, the Bollywood Halloween party had no shortage of drama or sparkle.

Orry’s video shows Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Aryan Khan at Bollywood’s Halloween party Instagram screengrab/orry





Why this Bollywood Halloween party got everyone talking

Orry’s Instagram reel did what it always does — broke the internet. Dressed as Sebastian the crab from The Little Mermaid, he panned across the room showing Alia, Deepika, Ranveer, and the Ambanis in full costume mode.

Nita Ambani was Audrey Hepburn from Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Alia Bhatt in shorts and a black tee, channelling Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft. Deepika Padukone pulled out her Lady Singham outfit, while Ranveer Singh arrived in a Deadpool suit.





Aryan Khan steps out and surprises everyone

Aryan Khan showed up dressed like Jake Gyllenhaal’s cowboy character from Brokeback Mountain. Akash and Shloka Ambani matched as Gomez and Morticia Addams, adding to the night’s retro theme. Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji also made appearances, each with their own twist on the costume brief.

Aryan Khan as Jake Gyllenhaal’s cowboy character from Brokeback Mountain Instagram screengrab/orry





Fans pick their winner and it’s unanimous

When Orry asked fans to vote for the best-dressed celebrity, the comments were instant. “Nita aunty for the win,” wrote Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor added, “Nita aunty committed.” Ananya Panday agreed, calling her “the moment.” One fan wrote simply, “She didn’t dress as Audrey, she became Audrey.”

Others praised Alia and Deepika for their easy chemistry in the clip calling them the “power duo” of the night. You could tell everyone had fun with it. No brand push, no pretense, just Bollywood having a laugh in full costume.

Nita Ambani as Audrey Hepburn Instagram screengrab/orry





Another Ambani bash follows

Just days before the Halloween party, many of the same stars were in Jamnagar for the twin birthday celebrations of Isha and Akash Ambani. It’s become something of a ritual now, like the Ambanis throw the year’s biggest bashes, and Bollywood shows up in style. If this party proved anything, it’s that Bollywood knows how to do Halloween and do it big.