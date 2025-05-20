Bollywood Fitness Classes with Mevy light up Highams Park

Looking for a fun, energetic, and inclusive way to stay fit in London? Bollywood Fitness Classes with Mevy are taking Highams Park by storm this May, offering women of all ages and fitness levels the chance to dance their way to health and happiness. Taking place at All Saints Church on Church Avenue, these sessions blend the colour, rhythm, and excitement of Bollywood music with high-energy dance workouts designed to boost both your physical and mental wellbeing. Whether you're a total beginner or a seasoned dancer, these classes are the perfect midweek pick-me-up for any woman looking to move, groove, and glow.

Bollywood Fitness is a unique fusion of traditional Indian dance styles, contemporary moves, and cardio-based fitness routines. Led by the passionate and charismatic instructor Mevy, these classes are designed to get your heart pumping, lift your mood, and help you stay active in a way that feels more like a celebration than a chore.

Each class lasts around 60 minutes and features a full-body workout set to a playlist of iconic Bollywood tracks, from timeless hits to the latest chart-toppers. Expect upbeat choreography, friendly vibes, and an environment where every woman feels confident and supported—no matter her fitness level or dance background.

Location: All Saints Church, Church Avenue, Highams Park, London E4 9QZ

Dates: Thursdays, May 22 and May 29

Time: Evening sessions (exact time available on booking site)

The venue is easily accessible by public transport and offers a warm, welcoming space perfect for letting loose and enjoying some “me-time” away from the daily grind.

These classes are designed exclusively for women and are open to all ages and fitness levels. Whether you’re looking to try something new, reconnect with your cultural roots, or just want a fresh way to stay active, Mevy’s Bollywood fitness classes offer a safe and inclusive environment for everyone.

No previous dance experience is necessary—just bring your energy, a bottle of water, and a willingness to have fun!

Spaces are limited, and demand is growing fast! To secure your place for one or both sessions, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search for “Bollywood Fitness Classes with Mevy.” Booking in advance is recommended to avoid disappointment.