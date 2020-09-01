There’s no doubt that our Bollywood celebs are multi-talented. Many of them can act, sing, produce a movie, direct, and do a lot more. But there’s one more thing that many celebs have tried their hands on and that is writing a book.

So, today let’s look at the list of Bollywood celebs who turned authors and impressed us with their books…

Twinkle Khanna

When we talk about Bollywood celebs who turned authors Twinkle Khanna has to be on the top of the list. The actress has written three books till now Mrs. Funnybones, The Legend Of Lakhmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving, and all her books have been best sellers.

Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi along with writer Bilal Siddiqui wrote a book titled The Kiss of Life. The actor’s book was about his experience as a parent when his son was diagnosed with cancer. He wrote the book so it can help other parents going through the same situation.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar wrote his autobiography titled An Unsuitable Boy. He had revealed a lot of things in his book, like his equation with Shah Rukh Khan, his fight with Kajol, and a lot more. Well today, he also announced his new book The Big Thoughts Of Little Luv.

Ayushmann Khurrana

In 2015, Ayushmann Khurrana co-wrote a book with his wife Tahira Kashyap titled Cracking The Code. The book is about his journey in the industry and it is also like guidance for aspiring actors.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

One of the most controversial books written by a Bollywood celeb would surely be Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s An Ordinary Life. The book was about Nawaz’s journey, his struggle, how he became a star and a lot more. But his revelations about his affairs and personal life created a lot of controversies and the book was later withdrawn by the actor.

Rishi Kapoor



Late actor Rishi Kapoor, in 2017 penned his autobiography titled Khullam Khulla. Just like Rishi Kapoor, his book also had no filters and well, we enjoyed reading it.