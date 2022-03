Boeing develops roadmap to modernise Indian air traffic management

Officials, police and media personnel at the Wings India 2020 international exhibition at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad, on March 14, 2020. It is one of the more than 100 airports operated by the Airports Authority of India. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

BOEING has developed a comprehensive 10-year roadmap for the state-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) to modernise its air traffic management, the American aerospace company said on Tuesday (29).



“The roadmap aims to drive operational excellence and offer enhanced air traffic capacity for our flying public, and improved navigation, communication and surveillance for our users, making Indian skies seamless and safer to operate in,” AAI chairman Sanjeev Kumar said.



The AAI manages the commercial traffic in the Indian airspace. It also runs more than 100 airports across the country.



The project to develop the roadmap” was undertaken with a grant from the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), Boeing said in a press release.



As part of the project, Boeing worked closely with India’s civil aviation regulator, airlines and airport operators, it added.



Boeing and the AAI had signed an agreement in 2019 to jointly develop the roadmap.



“This is a proud moment for us at Boeing as we develop and present a comprehensive roadmap to AAI to be leveraged as national guidance in helping improve airspace utilisation, and maintain safe and efficient aircraft operations,” Ahmed Elsherbini, chief engineer, Boeing India, said.