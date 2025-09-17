Bobby Deol says Aryan Khan’s approach proves Shah Rukh Khan’s son has rare natural talent

Highlights:
- Bobby Deol reveals he was impressed by Aryan Khan's acting skills during the making of the new Netflix series.
- The actor describes Shah Rukh Khan's son as a fearless and uniquely talented filmmaker.
- Deol admits he felt protective and fatherly towards the young director on set.
- 'TheBa***ds Of Bollywood' is set to premiere on Netflix on September 18.
Bobby Deol has heaped praise on Aryan Khan, calling him a talented actor who could have easily chosen to be in front of the camera. The veteran star, who features in the newcomer’s directorial debut 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood', said the show’s teaser confirmed his belief that Shah Rukh Khan’s son has a natural screen presence. Deol also opened up about the young director’s meticulous and passionate approach to filmmaking.
Bobby Deol says Aryan Khan has fearless spark and rare talent as The Bastards of Bollywood gears up for Netflix release Instagram/iambobbydeol/redchilliesent
What did Bobby Deol say about Aryan Khan’s acting?
Let's get this out of the way first. Everyone who saw that teaser had the same thought: can Aryan Khan act? Well, Bobby Deol reckons he absolutely can. He didn’t just direct; he apparently performed every part for his cast. Deol told reviewers that Aryan would act out scenes, even mimicking a journalist’s lisp, to show his actors exactly what he wanted.
“Itna talented hai woh bachcha!” Deol exclaimed. He even phoned Aryan after the teaser dropped to say he’d miss seeing him perform on screen. The big takeaway? He looks like his dad, sure, but Bobby insists “he is totally different.”
Is Aryan Khan a perfectionist director?
Oh, absolutely. That’s the word everyone uses. Bobby didn’t sugar-coat it; he called Aryan a “tough taskmaster.” Deol admitted there were moments the cast wondered why they were doing so many takes, but later saw it brought out their best work. It seems that famous Khan perfectionism is a family trait.
Aryan’s focus was apparently unshakeable. Seven-hour narrations? No problem. Chaos on set? He never lost his cool. For a 27-year-old debutant, that’s pretty rare air. He lived and breathed this project, and his conviction was apparently infectious.
How does Bobby Deol feel about Aryan Khan personally?
This is where it gets interesting. Beyond the professional respect, Bobby’s tone shifts to something almost paternal. He openly talked about feeling “fatherly emotions” on set. He knows the pressure of being a star kid, calling it “not an easy task” to step out of the shadow of the “biggest Indian superstar in the world.”
But he sees a fearlessness in Aryan. He mentioned meeting him a year before the project and sensing a special “spark” and a fire to achieve something on his own terms. It’s not just about a famous surname, but about the person determined to carve his own path, and Bobby clearly respects that.
What is 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood' about?
The upcoming Netflix series, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, is a satirical dive into the inner workings of the Hindi film industry. It follows an outsider, Aasman Singh, navigating the brutal and glamorous world of Bollywood. Bobby Deol plays a top superstar named Ajay Talwar who is desperate to orchestrate a grand launch for his daughter, played by Sahher Bambba.
- YouTube youtu.be
The show is a mix of sharp, self-aware humour and a gripping narrative. With a cast including Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, and Manoj Pahwa, it’s one of the most anticipated Indian web releases this year. Mark your diaries for its premiere on September 18.