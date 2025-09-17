Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Bobby Deol says Aryan Khan’s approach proves Shah Rukh Khan’s son has rare natural talent

'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood' marks Aryan Khan’s directorial debut on Netflix, with Bobby Deol praising his fearless vision and perfectionist approach.

Bobby deol and Aryan Khan talent

Bobby Deol says Aryan Khan has fearless spark and rare talent as The Bastards of Bollywood gears up for Netflix release

Instagram/iambobbydeol/redchilliesent
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 17, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Bobby Deol reveals he was impressed by Aryan Khan's acting skills during the making of the new Netflix series.
  • The actor describes Shah Rukh Khan's son as a fearless and uniquely talented filmmaker.
  • Deol admits he felt protective and fatherly towards the young director on set.
  • 'TheBa***ds Of Bollywood' is set to premiere on Netflix on September 18.

Bobby Deol has heaped praise on Aryan Khan, calling him a talented actor who could have easily chosen to be in front of the camera. The veteran star, who features in the newcomer’s directorial debut 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood', said the show’s teaser confirmed his belief that Shah Rukh Khan’s son has a natural screen presence. Deol also opened up about the young director’s meticulous and passionate approach to filmmaking.

Bobby deol and Aryan Khan talent Bobby Deol says Aryan Khan has fearless spark and rare talent as The Bastards of Bollywood gears up for Netflix release Instagram/iambobbydeol/redchilliesent


What did Bobby Deol say about Aryan Khan’s acting?

Let's get this out of the way first. Everyone who saw that teaser had the same thought: can Aryan Khan act? Well, Bobby Deol reckons he absolutely can. He didn’t just direct; he apparently performed every part for his cast. Deol told reviewers that Aryan would act out scenes, even mimicking a journalist’s lisp, to show his actors exactly what he wanted.

“Itna talented hai woh bachcha!” Deol exclaimed. He even phoned Aryan after the teaser dropped to say he’d miss seeing him perform on screen. The big takeaway? He looks like his dad, sure, but Bobby insists “he is totally different.”


Is Aryan Khan a perfectionist director?

Oh, absolutely. That’s the word everyone uses. Bobby didn’t sugar-coat it; he called Aryan a “tough taskmaster.” Deol admitted there were moments the cast wondered why they were doing so many takes, but later saw it brought out their best work. It seems that famous Khan perfectionism is a family trait.

Aryan’s focus was apparently unshakeable. Seven-hour narrations? No problem. Chaos on set? He never lost his cool. For a 27-year-old debutant, that’s pretty rare air. He lived and breathed this project, and his conviction was apparently infectious.


How does Bobby Deol feel about Aryan Khan personally?

This is where it gets interesting. Beyond the professional respect, Bobby’s tone shifts to something almost paternal. He openly talked about feeling “fatherly emotions” on set. He knows the pressure of being a star kid, calling it “not an easy task” to step out of the shadow of the “biggest Indian superstar in the world.”

But he sees a fearlessness in Aryan. He mentioned meeting him a year before the project and sensing a special “spark” and a fire to achieve something on his own terms. It’s not just about a famous surname, but about the person determined to carve his own path, and Bobby clearly respects that.


What is 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood' about?

The upcoming Netflix series, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, is a satirical dive into the inner workings of the Hindi film industry. It follows an outsider, Aasman Singh, navigating the brutal and glamorous world of Bollywood. Bobby Deol plays a top superstar named Ajay Talwar who is desperate to orchestrate a grand launch for his daughter, played by Sahher Bambba.

- YouTube youtu.be


The show is a mix of sharp, self-aware humour and a gripping narrative. With a cast including Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, and Manoj Pahwa, it’s one of the most anticipated Indian web releases this year. Mark your diaries for its premiere on September 18.

aryan khanbobby deolnetflix seriesshah rukh khanthe ba***ds of bollywood

Related News

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

More For You

Sydney Sweeney

Filming is tentatively planned for early 2026

Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney offered £45m to star in big-budget Bollywood film

Highlights:

  • Sydney Sweeney reportedly offered £45m for a leading role in a major Bollywood film
  • The package includes £35m in fees and £10M in sponsorship deals
  • Filming is tentatively planned for early 2026 across New York, Paris, London, and Dubai
  • The project could make Sweeney one of the highest-paid Hollywood stars to join Indian cinema

A record-breaking offer

Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney has reportedly been approached with a staggering £45M deal to star in one of the most expensive Bollywood films ever produced.

The 28-year-old Euphoria and The White Lotus star is said to have been offered £35m in fees plus an additional £10m through sponsorship agreements.

Keep ReadingShow less
Eurovision 2026

Spain announces withdrawal from Eurovision over Israel participation amid growing boycott movement

Instagram/eurovision

Eurovision in turmoil as Spain Ireland and Netherlands threaten withdrawal over Gaza conflict

Highlights:

  • Spain leads a growing boycott movement, with Ireland, the Netherlands and Slovenia also refusing to participate if Israel competes.
  • The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is in crisis talks, extending its decision deadline to December 2025.
  • The situation draws direct comparisons to Russia’s exclusion in 2022, creating a precedent the EBU must now navigate.
  • The core dilemma pits Eurovision’s non-political ideals against the stark reality of a humanitarian crisis.

The Eurovision Song Contest, that glitter-drenched annual spectacle of pop and unity, is staring into the abyss. The escalating call for a Eurovision boycott over Israel's participation, against the backdrop of the ongoing Gaza conflict, has put the organisers into their most severe political crisis yet. This isn't just about another song entry but a fundamental clash between the contest's cherished apolitical fantasy and the inescapable geopolitics of the real world, threatening to tear the competition apart from within.

Eurovision 2026 Spain announces withdrawal from Eurovision over Israel participation amid growing boycott movement Instagram/eurovision

Keep ReadingShow less
Unni Mukundan and Narendra Modi

Malayalam star Unni Mukundan to play Narendra Modi in ‘Maa Vande’ tracing PM’s roots and mother’s legacy

Instagram/iamunnimukundan

Unni Mukundan to play Narendra Modi in biopic, ‘Maa Vande’, about the leader's bond with late mother

Highlights:

  • Malayalam star Unni Mukundan announced as lead in Narendra Modi biopic titled Maa Vande.
  • The film will focus on the Prime Minister's early life and bond with his mother.
  • A pan-India release is planned for 2026 with a major technical crew attached.
  • Mukundan is currently riding high on the success of his brutal action film Marco.

Malayalam cinema actor Unni Mukundan is stepping into the biggest role of his career. He has been officially cast as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming biographical film Maa Vande. The project, announced on the PM's 75th birthday, promises a fresh look at Modi's formative years. Instead of another political portrait, the filmmakers are zeroing in on his personal journey and the profound influence of his mother.

Unni Mukundan and Narendra Modi Malayalam star Unni Mukundan to play Narendra Modi in ‘Maa Vande’ tracing PM’s roots and mother’s legacy Instagram/iamunnimukundan

Keep ReadingShow less
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora reveals judgement made her stronger and shaped her boldness

Getty Images

Malaika Arora turns lifelong criticism into strength saying being called "too bold" is now the crown she proudly wears​

Highlights:

  • The star revealed she was constantly judged for her career and clothing choices.
  • Malaika said she felt free when she stopped explaining herself to others.
  • She now sees confidence as moving forward with grace despite self-doubt.
  • The actor and model insists the only narrative that matters is her own.

Malaika Arora has defiantly addressed the lifetime of criticism she has faced for her personal and professional choices. The actor and model, known for her impeccable fitness and fashion sense, said being labelled “too bold” is something she now wears as a crown. In a new interview, she opened up about her journey to unshakeable self-acceptance and shutting out the noise.

Malaika Arora reveals judgement made her stronger and shaped her boldness Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Paul Rudd and Jack Black

Paul Rudd and Jack Black gear up for jungle chaos in the new Anaconda

People/Courtesy of Sony Pictures

'Anaconda' first photos show Jack Black and Paul Rudd battling comedy and chaos in jungle reboot

Highlights:

  • First look images reveal the meta comedy take on the 1997 creature feature.
  • The film sees the duo as fans trying to shoot their own version of the original film.
  • Director Tom Gormican applies his The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent formula.
  • The cast, including Thandiwe Newton and Steve Zahn, promises chaotic fun.
  • It is slated for a Christmas Day release, aiming for a box office strike.

The first photos from the wildly unexpected Anaconda remake have finally surfaced. This is not your typical Hollywood rehash, mind you. Jack Black and Paul Rudd are leading a brilliantly meta charge, playing superfans whose dream project goes horrifyingly wrong. The new images tease the comedic chaos planned for the big screen this Christmas.

Paul Rudd and Jack Black gear up for jungle chaos in the new Anaconda People/Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us