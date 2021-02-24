Bidita Bag: A story of unsung heroes, sacrifice and duty

TALENTED ACTRESS TALKS ABOUT HER MOVIE FAUJI CALLING, CAREER AND BIG INSPIRATIONS







by ASJAD NAZIR

ACCLAIMED actress Bidita Bag has shown off her impressive versatility in a wide range of projects that includes hit web serials Sholay Girl, Abhay and The Missing Stone, and provocative film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

Her latest project is a lead role in new Bollywood movie Fauji Calling, which also stars Sharman Joshi and Vikram Singh. The story revolves around an army family struggling in the aftermath of a deeply painful loss.







Eastern Eye caught up with Bidita Bag to discuss her interesting acting career, new film and future hopes.

What is it that first connected you to acting?

Every weekend, I used to see my father preparing for different characters. He used to read out a whole play, performing every character differently. That really amazed me! It opened up a whole new world for me.

Which of your roles has given you the greatest joy?

I enjoy doing off-beat films. In off-beat films, generally, you get to represent real-life characters. Real journey, real struggles and real emotions! I want them to feel and think for a moment after watching a film because, nowadays, people have stopped feeling as human beings. The Sholay Girl, biography of Reshma Pathan, India’s first stunt woman, has given me the greatest joy.







Tell us about your new film Fauji Calling?

Fauji Calling is a film of today, relevant yet layered. It’s about relations, an extremely strong emotional attachment between mother and child, and the love between a husband and wife. It’s about emotional companionship, the respect between a mother and daughter-in-law, the gratitude and friendship that two hurt souls seek in each other. It is set against a backdrop of an army family, their trials and tribulations.

Tell us about your character in the film?

Fauji Calling is a tribute to sacrifices of families of our soldiers. I am playing the wife of a soldier who is at the Line Of Control. If we analyse the journey of a soldier, the families equally are a part of it, and they go through several ups and downs, along with the soldier. We are showing the family life of a soldier in this movie, and therefore, the wife becomes a focal point in that sense.

Who are you hoping will connect with this movie?

Everybody will connect with this movie as the universal emotions are same around the world. Any human being who has loved his family and the country will connect with it.







What is your own favourite moment in the film?

There is a dialogue, where I say, ‘meri Holi Diwali toh tabhi hoti hai, jab mera fauji ghar aata hai’ (my Holi and Diwali only happen when my soldier returns home). That dialogue made me realise about the love and sacrifices of a soldier’s wife. Even before getting married to a soldier, she knows her partner is for the country.

What kind of projects do you want to do in the future?

If you had asked me this question a couple of years back, I would have said Jhansi Ki Rani, Devi Chaudhurani or some other historical figure. But now I have seen so much good content and new ideas coming up. There are so many unsung heroes in our country and I would want to play them more. This is the age of biopics and real-life characters.

Who is your own acting hero?

I take inspiration from Akshay Kumar. He is the fittest actor in Bollywood and very disciplined. I like the variety of films he does.

What do you enjoy watching as an audience?

I like watching meaningful content. I do enjoy watching regional cinema and documentaries too. During the pandemic, I revisited Satyajit Ray’s films. I am not getting enough time to watch much content these days because I’m working on multiple projects and improving my skills.

What is it that inspires you as an actor?

I get to live so many lives in just one lifetime and get to travel so much. I gather experience from different parts of the world. A plethora of emotions floats across my face and body. That is enough inspiration, isn’t it?

Why should people watch Fauji Calling?

This film has every possible thing a good film should have – striking locations, flawless camera work, a good screenplay, great songs, family values, an emotional ride, understanding, real patriotism and some excellent performances. So, everything!





