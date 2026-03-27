British Heart Foundation flags high salt, sugar risks in gut-friendly fermented foods

Highlights

Fermented foods often high in salt, raising blood pressure risk.

Commercial kombucha and smoothies contain added sugars.

BHF urges consumers to check labels and eat in moderation.

Popular gut-friendly foods, including kimchi, kombucha and fruit smoothies, could pose "potential drawbacks" for heart health, experts have warned.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is urging consumers to scrutinise product labels, highlighting that high levels of added salt and sugar in these items may negate their purported benefits.

The charity has issued guidance for individuals seeking to incorporate more gut-friendly options into their diet while safeguarding their cardiovascular health.

Many probiotic-rich options, such as fermented foods like kimchi and sauerkraut, are frequently prepared with significant amounts of salt.

Regular or large consumption of these can contribute to elevated blood pressure.

To mitigate these risks, the BHF advises opting for smaller portion sizes and actively seeking out lower-salt alternatives when purchasing gut-friendly products.

Moderation is key

The BHF said that while kombucha – a fermented tea which contains probiotics – can be a better alternative to fizzy drinks, some commercial brands contain added sugars.

It also highlighted that the added sugars in flavoured or fruit-based yoghurts and blended smoothies can cause blood sugar levels to rise more quickly.

According to the BHF, eating too much sugar can lead to weight gain, which can then heighten the risk of a heart attack or stroke.

While the charity stresses these foods are not harmful in moderation, there are "potential drawbacks" when it comes to added salt and sugar.

Tracy Parker, nutrition lead at the BHF, said: "We encourage everyone to choose foods that can keep their gut microbiome healthy.

The benefits are clear, and we are continuing to improve our understanding of how a gut-friendly diet may help our hearts.

"A lot of these products can contain high levels of salt or sugar though, so it is important to be aware of the potential drawbacks.

By ensuring you check package labels for added salt and sugars, and eat each in moderation, you can make sure the risks do not outweigh the benefits for your heart health."

The guidance aims to help consumers make informed choices when selecting gut-friendly products, balancing the benefits of probiotics with potential cardiovascular risks.

The BHF recommends reading nutrition labels carefully and choosing products with lower salt and sugar content where possible.