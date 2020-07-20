Bhavini Makwana narrates her experience in national charity’s television appeal

London-based Indian mother of two Bhavini Makwana will narrate her experience of living with an inherited sight loss condition in the BBC Lifeline Appeal.

Her appeal for Retina UK, which works for people with inherited sight loss, will broadcast on 26 July 2020.

Makwana was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa aged 17. Unable to accept the condition she hid it from those around her for 15 years. But with the support of her family and Retina UK, she made many positive changes to her life and inspired others.

“I enjoyed being part of the filming and it was great to be able to give something back to the charity that has made such a difference for me,” she said.

“At first I hid my sight loss because I felt ashamed and didn’t want to be labelled disabled and worried about what my extended family and community would think. This left me depressed and isolated. Support from Retina UK helped me find my inner confidence and realise I could still achieve my ambitions. I felt like a huge weight had been lifted from my shoulders and I started to live again.”

Bhavini, now an Ambassador for Retina UK, dedicates her time to empowering others with inherited sight loss to grow their confidence and live independent lives.

She works for London Vision and travels independently on public transport with the support of her guide dog, Colin.

Retina UK funds research into inherited sight loss and has invested more than £16 million into the search for causes and treatments in the past 43 years.