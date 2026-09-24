Best Video Management Software: Top 10 Platforms Compared (2026)

Video surveillance is changing from a recording system into a searchable source of security and operational intelligence. That shift is one reason cloud video management is receiving so much attention in 2026.

The numbers illustrate the scale. Industry estimates cited by Coram put 2026 cloud-based surveillance spending at $7.8 billion. At the same time, businesses are asking VMS platforms to do much more than store footage. They increasingly expect AI search, automated alerts, remote access, centralized multi-site administration , and integrations with other physical security systems.

The scale of today's platforms can also be significant. Avigilon says its cloud VMS technology is trusted by 100,000+ organizations, while Eagle Eye says its Cloud VMS supports more than 4,000 camera models.

There is no single VMS that fits every organization. A retailer managing hundreds of sites has different priorities from a school, warehouse, office, or small business.

To make the decision easier, here are 10 notable VMS platforms in 2026, compared on cloud capabilities, AI, hardware flexibility, scalability, and everyday usability.

Photo by Alberto Rodríguez Santana on Unsplash

Quick Comparison

Platform Deployment Notable Strength Suitable Environment Verkada Command Cloud-managed Unified physical security Multi-site organizations Coram Cloud-based AI search and existing IP camera support Schools, healthcare, enterprises Genetec Security Center SaaS Cloud/hybrid Unified enterprise security Complex enterprises Milestone XProtect On-premise/hybrid/cloud-connected Open ecosystem Complex camera environments Eagle Eye Cloud VMS Cloud Camera compatibility and AI search Distributed businesses Avigilon Alta Cloud AI analytics and investigation Multi-site enterprises Arcules Cloud VSaaS and operational intelligence Existing-camera deployments Hanwha Vision Cloud Cloud Integrated Hanwha ecosystem Hanwha-centric environments AXIS Camera Station Pro Server/cloud-connected Axis ecosystem integration Small to large Axis deployments Videoloft Cloud Straightforward cloud migration SMBs and multi-location users





1. Verkada Command

Verkada Command is a cloud-based physical security platform that brings video, access control, alarms, intercoms, guest management, and other security functions into one interface. Users can investigate events such as doors being held open and immediately see related video context.

Its Command Connector also provides a migration route for compatible third-party cameras, which can be useful for organizations that are not ready to replace an entire legacy deployment.

Key capabilities:

Unified cloud security management

AI-assisted video investigation

Alerts and centralized administration

Support for compatible legacy cameras through Command Connector

Good fit for: Organizations prioritizing a tightly integrated cloud security ecosystem.

2. Coram

Coram takes an AI-first approach to video management while also bringing access control and emergency management into the same security environment. It is particularly relevant to organizations considering a cloud based video management system without automatically replacing their existing IP cameras.

According to Coram's VMS comparison, its platform works with IP cameras and provides natural-language search, AI-powered search, real-time proactive alerts, license plate recognition, facial recognition, hybrid storage, and centralized security administration.

Key capabilities:

Natural-language and AI video search

Existing IP camera integration

Hybrid storage options

Video, access control, and emergency management

Good fit for: Schools, healthcare facilities, warehouses, and multi-building organizations seeking unified security workflows.

3. Genetec Security Center SaaS

Genetec offers Security Center SaaS as a unified physical security platform combining video surveillance, access control, intrusion monitoring, communications, and other capabilities. It supports both cloud and hybrid deployment models.

A notable advantage is migration flexibility. Organizations can preserve existing equipment while adopting cloud services rather than treating cloud migration as an all-or-nothing hardware project.

Key capabilities:

Unified video and access management

Cloud and hybrid deployment

Intelligent investigation tools

Enterprise scalability

Good fit for: Large organizations with complex security operations and mixed infrastructure.

4. Milestone XProtect

Milestone Systems XProtect has long focused on open-platform video management. Its broad ecosystem makes it useful when businesses need flexibility across cameras, integrations, analytics, and existing infrastructure.

Milestone continues to develop its platform in 2026, with XProtect 2026 R1 adding cloud and security-operation enhancements. Its recent releases also emphasize faster investigations, system management, integrations, and responsible AI capabilities.

Key capabilities:

Open-platform architecture

Broad integration ecosystem

Multi-site management

Hybrid and cloud-connected options

Good fit for: Organizations with complex hardware environments that value integration flexibility.

5. Eagle Eye Cloud VMS

Eagle Eye Networks offers a cloud-native VMS designed for centralized video management. One of its biggest practical advantages is hardware flexibility. The company says its platform supports more than 4,000 camera models from major manufacturers.

Its Smart Video Search lets users search across cameras for people, vehicles, and objects using natural-language descriptions instead of manually reviewing hours of footage.

Key capabilities:

Broad third-party camera compatibility

Natural-language Smart Video Search

Cloud recording and management

AI-driven automations

Good fit for: Retailers and distributed businesses that want cloud management while preserving camera flexibility.

6. Avigilon Alta

Avigilon Alta provides a cloud VMS combining remote management with AI-assisted video analytics. Avigilon says its technology is trusted by 100,000+ organizations globally, giving the platform a substantial installed footprint.

Its cloud VMS supports existing camera environments through Alta Cloud Connector. Users can search footage using appearance detection, identify people and vehicles, receive alerts, and manage sites through browser and mobile interfaces.

Key capabilities:

AI-assisted video investigation

Browser and mobile management

Smart alerts

Existing-system migration support

Good fit for: Distributed organizations seeking cloud management and strong video analytics.

7. Arcules

Arcules is Milestone's cloud-native video surveillance as a service platform. It emphasizes simple cloud administration, analytics, operational intelligence, and compatibility with existing hardware and ONVIF devices.

This approach can be attractive when an organization wants to reduce local infrastructure without immediately discarding existing cameras. Milestone's 2026 releases continue to expand Arcules with smarter search and cloud-management capabilities.

Key capabilities:

Cloud-native VSaaS

Existing-camera support

AI-assisted analytics

Centralized administration

Good fit for: Organizations seeking a gradual transition from conventional surveillance infrastructure to cloud management.

8. Hanwha Vision Cloud

Hanwha Vision offers a broader cloud ecosystem that includes its Cloud Portal and OnCloud VMS. OnCloud provides live video, event notifications, searchable clips, remote monitoring, and encrypted cloud storage.

The Cloud Portal provides centralized management for users, devices, and licenses, making the ecosystem particularly relevant for organizations already standardized on Hanwha cameras.

Key capabilities:

Camera-to-cloud video management

Encrypted cloud storage

Searchable clips and notifications

Centralized device administration

Good fit for: Businesses already invested in Hanwha hardware or seeking an integrated camera-to-cloud environment.

9. AXIS Camera Station Pro

AXIS Camera Station Pro is designed around the Axis ecosystem and combines video surveillance with access control, multi-site management, audio integration, and support for third-party integrations.

Operators can manage live video, recordings, exports, events, and system configuration through the platform. Connected services add web access, system health monitoring, and online licensing.

Key capabilities:

Video and access management

Multi-site support

Web and mobile access

Tight integration with Axis products

Good fit for: Organizations that already use Axis cameras and want a closely integrated VMS environment.

10. Videoloft

Videoloft focuses on making cloud video storage and remote surveillance accessible without requiring a complete camera replacement. It supports multi-site monitoring, live viewing, footage retrieval, and AI-assisted search.

Its relatively straightforward migration approach makes it relevant for businesses that want cloud functionality but do not require the complexity of a large unified enterprise security platform.

Key capabilities:

Off-site cloud video storage

Remote live viewing

Multi-location monitoring

AI-assisted footage search

Good fit for: Small and midsize businesses looking for a practical route from conventional cameras to cloud video management.

What Should You Look for in a VMS in 2026?

Choosing VMS software should start with the environment you actually need to manage, not the longest feature list.

Pay particular attention to:

Camera compatibility: Can existing cameras remain in service?

Can existing cameras remain in service? Cloud architecture: Is the system cloud-native, hybrid, or primarily server-based?

Is the system cloud-native, hybrid, or primarily server-based? AI search: How quickly can investigators locate useful footage?

How quickly can investigators locate useful footage? Multi-site management: Can administrators manage locations from one interface?

Can administrators manage locations from one interface? Storage: What local, cloud, and hybrid retention options are available?

What local, cloud, and hybrid retention options are available? Integrations: Can video work alongside access control and other security tools?

Can video work alongside access control and other security tools? Cybersecurity: How are accounts, footage, devices, updates, and permissions protected?

A 20-camera office and a 5,000-camera enterprise should not evaluate these requirements in exactly the same way.

Key Takeaways

Cloud VMS adoption continues to expand , with 2026 cloud surveillance spending estimated at $7.8 billion.

, with 2026 cloud surveillance spending estimated at $7.8 billion. AI search is becoming a practical VMS capability , helping security teams reduce manual footage review.

, helping security teams reduce manual footage review. Existing-camera compatibility matters for organizations trying to avoid costly rip-and-replace projects.

for organizations trying to avoid costly rip-and-replace projects. Cloud is not the only deployment model. Hybrid architectures remain relevant for organizations balancing centralized management with local infrastructure.

Hybrid architectures remain relevant for organizations balancing centralized management with local infrastructure. Unified security is becoming more common , with several platforms bringing video, access control, alarms, and other security workflows together.

, with several platforms bringing video, access control, alarms, and other security workflows together. The right platform depends on the environment, including camera estate, number of locations, investigation needs, IT resources, and security requirements.

FAQs

What is video management software?

Video management software is the platform used to manage security cameras, live feeds, recordings, user permissions, alerts, searches, and video investigations.

What is a cloud VMS?

A cloud VMS moves some or all video-management infrastructure into cloud-hosted services. Depending on the architecture, footage can be stored in the cloud, locally, or through a hybrid combination.

Can cloud VMS work with existing cameras?

Many platforms can, but compatibility varies. Eagle Eye, Coram, Avigilon Alta, Arcules, Genetec, and other vendors provide different methods for connecting compatible existing infrastructure.

Is AI important when choosing VMS software?

It can be especially valuable for large camera deployments. Natural-language search, object detection, automated alerts, and other analytics can reduce the amount of footage investigators need to review manually.

Should businesses choose cloud or on-premise VMS?

It depends on infrastructure, compliance requirements, connectivity, storage preferences, and IT resources. Cloud can simplify remote and multi-site management, while hybrid and on-premise architectures remain useful when organizations need greater local control.

Conclusion

Video management software in 2026 is increasingly about what organizations can do with video, not simply where recordings are stored.

Platforms such as Verkada and Coram emphasize unified cloud security, while Genetec and Milestone provide flexible enterprise architectures. Eagle Eye focuses heavily on open cloud video and camera compatibility, Avigilon Alta brings strong AI investigation capabilities, and options such as Arcules, Hanwha, Axis, and Videoloft address different migration and ecosystem requirements.

The practical choice comes down to your camera environment, locations, storage strategy, integrations, cybersecurity requirements, and how quickly your team needs to turn recorded footage into useful information.

Before replacing hardware or signing a long-term VMS contract, ask one question: Will this platform still make security easier when the number of cameras, locations, and investigations doubles?





This article is paid content. It has been reviewed and edited by the Eastern Eye editorial team to meet our content standards.