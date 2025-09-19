BAPS welcomes US decision to end exploitation inquiry

BAPS has welcomed the decision of the US Justice Department to close its investigation into alleged worker exploitation during the construction of its Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey.
The inquiry began in 2021 after a group of Indian workers filed a lawsuit in the District Court of New Jersey. They accused the organisation of human trafficking and wage violations, claiming they had been paid as little as $1 a day while building the vast temple complex.
The workers alleged they were confined to the site and forced to work long hours under difficult and, at times, unsafe conditions.
At the time, The New York Times reported that more than 200 Indian nationals had travelled to the US on religious ‘R-1’ visas from around 2018 to work on the project. The lawsuit said six men were among those subjected to gruelling hours and restricted freedom during construction.
The allegations led to strong criticism of BAPS, with questions raised about labour rights, immigration rules, and the treatment of religious workers in the US. The case drew international media attention and cast a shadow over what was meant to be a landmark project for the Hindu community in North America.
On Thursday (18), the Justice Department and the US Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey confirmed that they had ended their investigation. No violations were established, bringing to a close a four-year period of scrutiny for the organisation.
BAPS North America welcomed the outcome, saying it reaffirmed its position that the temple was built through the devotion, voluntary service, and contributions of thousands of followers. The organisation acknowledged that the allegations had been a “challenging” moment but said it now moved forward with renewed strength and confidence.
It also described the Akshardham temple as a symbol of peace and service, and as a marker of the Hindu community’s growing presence in the US.
The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) also expressed relief at the closure of the investigation. It said the case had been used to target the broader Hindu faith and community, despite the allegations remaining unproven.
While welcoming the Justice Department’s decision, CoHNA argued that the community had suffered reputational harm and called for accountability from those who had, in its view, spread misinformation.
BAPS further noted that the Hindu community in America is still comparatively young but has established itself as an integral part of the nation’s religious landscape. The temple in Robbinsville, it said, now stands as an enduring example of faith, dedication, and cultural contribution.
The US Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey declined to comment on the decision.
BAPS said it hoped Akshardham would continue to be recognised not for controversy, but for its art, architecture, and the spirit of devotion and service it represents.
(with inputs from PTI)