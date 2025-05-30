New Banksy artwork revealed, but location remains unknown

Skip to content
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran
May 30, 2025
A new artwork by Banksy has been unveiled on the artist’s official Instagram account, but the exact location of the piece remains undisclosed.

The image shows a stencilled lighthouse on a plain beige wall, accompanied by the phrase: “I want to be what you saw in me.” The piece features a cleverly drawn false shadow from a nearby bollard, creating the visual effect that the lighthouse is formed by the silhouette of the street furniture.

Despite the post, Banksy has not provided any indication of where the artwork is located. A second photograph shared on Instagram shows two people walking dogs near the piece, though it does not offer significant clues about the setting.

Speculation online has suggested that the street could be somewhere in Marseille, France, but this has not been confirmed. Another version of the image circulating online shows a blurred figure on a scooter passing the wall, which also features a tag that reads "Yaze". The same name is used by Canadian graffiti artist Marco The Polo, who has referred to Banksy as a source of inspiration.

Banksy, who has maintained anonymity throughout his career, typically confirms the authenticity of his work via his verified Instagram account. Many of his previous artworks have tackled political and social themes, including immigration, conflict, and homelessness.

In December 2024, Banksy posted another piece showing a Madonna and child, incorporating a wall fixture that resembled a bullet wound in the figure’s chest. Last summer, he also released a series featuring animals across different locations in London, though their meaning was not explicitly stated.

The new lighthouse piece has sparked widespread interest, but until its physical location is confirmed, it remains one of Banksy’s more mysterious contributions.

