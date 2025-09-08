Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Banksy unveils provocative new mural at London’s Royal Courts of Justice

The artwork depicts a judge hitting a protester

Banksy mural at London’s Royal Courts of Justice

The mural has been covered and is being guarded by security

Instagram/ banksy
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 08, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • A new mural by street artist Banksy has appeared on the Royal Courts of Justice building in central London.
  • The artwork depicts a judge hitting a protester, with blood splattering their placard.
  • It comes days after nearly 900 arrests at a London protest against the ban on Palestine Action.
  • The mural has been covered and is being guarded by security; Banksy confirmed authenticity via Instagram.

Banksy’s latest work at the Royal Courts of Justice

A new mural by the elusive Bristol-based street artist Banksy has appeared on the side of the Royal Courts of Justice building in central London.

The artwork shows a judge in traditional wig and black robe striking a protester lying on the ground, with blood depicted on the protester’s placard. While the mural does not explicitly reference a specific cause or incident, its appearance comes just two days after almost 900 people were arrested during a protest in London against the ban on Palestine Action.

Security and public access

Social media images show that the mural has already been covered with large plastic sheets and two metal barriers. Security officials are guarding the site, which sits beneath a CCTV camera.

Banksy shared a photo of the artwork on Instagram, captioning it: “Royal Courts Of Justice. London.” This is consistent with the artist’s usual method of confirming authenticity.

Location and context

The mural is located on an external wall of the Queen’s Building, part of the Royal Courts of Justice complex. Banksy’s stencilled graffiti often comments on government policy, war, and capitalism.

Previous works in London

Last summer, Banksy launched an animal-themed campaign in London featuring nine works. The series concluded with a gorilla appearing to lift a shutter at the London Zoo. Other notable pieces included piranhas on a police sentry box in the City of London and a howling wolf on a satellite dish in Peckham, which was removed less than an hour after unveiling.

londonmuralroyal courts of justicesocial mediastreet artistbanksy

Related News

Fearless account of migrant women who built lives in UK
Film

Fearless account of migrant women who built lives in UK

Najmuddin Saifuddin & Brothers Deliver Qawwali Masterclass
Entertainment

Najmuddin Saifuddin & Brothers deliver a soul-stirring qawwali masterclass across the UK

The Aamir Khan Effect: Transformations That Stun and Inspire
Film

Aamir Khan effect: Whiskers, wigs and big wow moments

Capturing India: A Foreign Perspective Through the Lens
Art & Culture

India through the lens of foreign photographers

More For You

Shafina Jaffer

Works are painted on bark cloth from Lake Victoria

shafinart

Shafina Jaffer to unveil Whispers Under Wings at Mall Galleries, London

Highlights:

  • Artist Shafina Jaffer presents a new chapter of her Global Conference of the Birds series.
  • The exhibition runs from 7–12 October 2025 at Mall Galleries, London.
  • Works are painted on bark cloth from Lake Victoria, combining spiritual themes with ecological concerns.

Exhibition details

Artist Shafina Jaffer will open her latest exhibition, Whispers Under Wings (Global Conference of the Birds), at the Mall Galleries in London on 7 October 2025. The show will run until 12 October 2025.

This practice-led series reinterprets Farid ud-Din Attar’s 12th-century Sufi allegory, Conference of the Birds, reflecting on themes of unity, self-realisation and the idea that the Divine resides within.

Keep ReadingShow less
Glowborne

Each character in the set has been carefully designed to reflect cultural narratives

Glowborne

Anika Chowdhury reimagines chess with Glowborne, reviving its South Asian and East African origins

Highlights:

  • British-Bangladeshi prop maker Anika Chowdhury has designed a handcrafted glow-in-the-dark chess set celebrating heritage and identity.
  • The limited-edition set, called Glowborne, launches on Kickstarter in October.
  • Each piece draws from South Asian, Middle Eastern, and African cultural references, re-rooting chess in its origins.
  • The project blends art, storytelling, and representation, aiming to spark conversations about identity in play.

Reimagining chess through heritage

When Anika Chowdhury sat down to sculpt her first chess piece, she had a bigger vision than simply redesigning a classic game. A British-Bangladeshi prop maker working in the film industry, she grew up loving fantasy and games but rarely saw faces like hers in Western storytelling.

“Chess originated in India, travelled through Arabia and North Africa, and was later Westernised,” she explains. “I wanted to bring those forgotten origins back to the board.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Piranhas’ police box

The piece was originally one of nine works that appeared across London in August 2024

Getty Images

Banksy’s ‘Piranhas’ police box heads to London Museum

Highlights:

  • Banksy’s ‘Piranhas’ artwork, painted on a police sentry box, is being stored ahead of display at London Museum.
  • The piece was originally one of nine works that appeared across London in August 2024.
  • It will form part of the museum’s new Smithfield site, opening in 2026.
  • The City of London Corporation donated the artwork as part of its £222m museum relocation project.

Banksy’s police box artwork in storage

A Banksy artwork known as Piranhas has been placed in storage ahead of its future display at the London Museum’s new Smithfield site, scheduled to open in 2026. The piece features spray-painted piranha fish covering the windows of a police sentry box, giving the illusion of an aquarium.

From Ludgate Hill to Guildhall Yard

The police box, which had stood at Ludgate Hill since the 1990s, was swiftly removed by the City of London Corporation after Banksy confirmed authorship. It was initially displayed at Guildhall Yard, where visitors could view it from behind safety barriers. The Corporation has since voted to donate the piece to the London Museum.

Keep ReadingShow less
viral qawwali group UK tour

The group have introduced fresh orchestral elements and added instruments to expand their live sound

Qawwal Group

Shahbaz Fayyaz Qawwal Group brings viral energy and rich heritage to UK tour

Highlights:

  • The Shahbaz Fayyaz Qawwal Group return to the UK with a nationwide tour after viral success online.
  • The ensemble of brothers blend centuries-old qawwali traditions with fresh improvisations that connect with young audiences.
  • From Pakistan to the USA and UK, their performances have won acclaim for their electrifying energy and spiritual depth.
  • Fans can expect new instruments, reimagined classics, and the same message of love and harmony at this year’s shows.

From viral sensation to global stages

When a performance goes viral, it can change an artist’s career overnight. For the Shahbaz Fayyaz Qawwal Group, their stirring renditions of Bhar Do Jholi and B Kafara propelled them from local fame in Pakistan to global recognition, amassing millions of views across platforms. What set them apart was not just the power of their voices, but the way their music resonated with younger listeners who were hearing qawwali with fresh ears.

That viral momentum soon carried them beyond borders, leading to major performances in the United States and the UK. “It wasn’t just one track,” the group explained. “We revived older gems like Kali Kali Zulfon and Dil Pukare Aaja in our own style, and those went viral again, showing that qawwali still speaks across generations.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Navratri gets a global tune with Gujarati–British folk fusion

Navratri gets a global tune with Gujarati–British folk fusion

Mahesh Liloriya

This Navratri, the traditional rhythms of Garba are being paired with the timeless melodies of British folk in a new musical fusion that promises to bring fresh energy to the festival.

The piece blends the iconic Gujarati folk song Kon Halave Limdi Ne Kon Halave Pipdi with the classic English–Celtic ballad Scarborough Fair. It is performed as a duet by Gujarati folk singer Kashyap Dave and Western classical vocalist Vanya Bhatt, a graduate of Christ University, Bengaluru.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us