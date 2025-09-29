Bangladesh hill clashes: Key takeaways

AT LEAST three people were killed and dozens injured on Sunday in clashes in the Chittagong Hill Tracts of southeastern Bangladesh after protests over the alleged gang rape of a schoolgirl.

Violence spread from Khagrachhari town to Guimara despite restrictions and the deployment of security forces.

Police confirmed the deaths but did not disclose the identities of the victims. Witnesses reported homes and businesses were set ablaze during the clashes between Indigenous groups and Bengali settlers.

The home ministry said 13 army personnel and three policemen were among the injured.

Protesters alleged that the army fired on demonstrators, while the military denied responsibility and blamed the United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF), a rebel faction, for the violence. The interior ministry said weapons were being smuggled into the region from outside the country.

The unrest adds to political tensions as interim leader Muhammad Yunus prepares for elections in February, the first since Sheikh Hasina’s government was ousted in 2024.

