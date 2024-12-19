Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Bangladesh seeks renegotiation of Adani Power deal: Report

The agreement, signed in 2017, enabled Adani Power to supply electricity to Bangladesh from its coal-fired power plant in eastern India.

Adani Group
A logo of the Adani Group is seen on a commercial complex in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 19, 2024
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

BANGLADESH's interim government has accused Adani Power, an energy company controlled by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, of breaching a multi-billion-pound agreement by withholding tax benefits granted to a power plant central to the deal.

The agreement, signed in 2017, enabled Adani Power to supply electricity to Bangladesh from its coal-fired power plant in eastern India.

Dhaka now seeks to renegotiate the deal, which was awarded by then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina without a tender process.

Documents from Bangladesh's power agency and communications between the two parties reviewed by Reuters reveal that the deal costs Bangladesh significantly more than its other coal power agreements.

Since Adani Power began supplying electricity in July 2023, Bangladesh has fallen behind on payments and owes hundreds of millions of pounds for energy already delivered. However, the two sides disagree on the total amount owed.

Bangladesh’s de facto power minister, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, told Reuters the country could manage without the Adani supply due to increased domestic capacity, although some local power generators remain inactive.

Adani Power has not been accused of any wrongdoing in Bangladesh. The company stated it has adhered to its contractual obligations and denied receiving indications that Dhaka was reviewing the contract. Adani Group dismissed US allegations of bribery against its executives as "baseless."

Tax exemptions dispute

Adani Power’s Godda plant, designed to supply electricity to Bangladesh, operates on imported coal and benefits from tax exemptions under India's special economic zone policy.

According to the 2017 agreement and its implementation terms, Adani Power was obligated to inform Bangladesh of changes in the plant's tax status and pass on associated benefits.

Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) officials said Adani Power did not comply with these terms. Letters sent to the company in September and October 2024 requested the remittance of tax benefits. BPDB estimates that passing on these benefits would save 0.28p per unit of power, potentially reducing costs by approximately £22.7 million for 2024.

The BPDB chairperson, Md Rezaul Karim, stated that savings from the tax benefits would form a crucial part of future discussions with Adani Power.

Review of the deal

Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has appointed a panel to review major energy deals signed during Hasina’s tenure. The contract with Adani Power, described as "negotiated hastily" in a government white paper, has come under scrutiny following US bribery charges against Adani executives.

Adani Power halved its electricity supply to Bangladesh in October 2024, citing payment disputes. The company claims it is owed £714m, while BPDB contends the amount is closer to £516m. Payment delays have been exacerbated by Bangladesh's ongoing foreign currency shortage.

Discussions between the two sides are ongoing, with arbitration clauses in the agreement mandating dispute resolution in Singapore. Bangladesh’s next steps depend on the outcome of investigations ordered by its courts, according to Khan.

(With inputs from Reuters)

adani powerbangladeshelectricity supplygautam adanisheikh hasina

Related News

Minister Tulip Siddiq named in Bangladesh corruption probe
News

Minister Tulip Siddiq named in Bangladesh corruption probe

More For You

Bank-of-England-Getty

A general view of the Bank of England on December 19, 2024 in London. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Bank of England maintains interest rate amid inflation rise

THE BANK OF ENGLAND (BoE) on Thursday kept its key interest rate unchanged at 4.75 per cent, opting not to follow the US Federal Reserve's recent rate cut, as inflation in the UK sees an uptick.

"We've held interest rates today following the two cuts since the summer," BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said in a statement.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer woos Indian business leaders in Downing Street summit​

Keir Starmer hosts an Indian Investor Roundtable alongside Jonathan Reynolds in 10 Downing Street.

Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

Starmer woos Indian business leaders in Downing Street summit​


PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer hosted a delegation of 13 Indian companies at 10 Downing Street in London on what the British government described as a “curated visit” to enhance the bilateral partnership and boost investment flows.

The visit on Wednesday (18) follows Starmer’s meeting with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit last month, when the leaders committed to take forward an “ambitious” UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with collaboration opportunities on economic growth, security and defence, technology, climate, health, and education.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bank of England
The Bank of England building is seen surrounded by flowers in London. (Photo: Reuters)

Bank of England likely to hold interest rates at 4.75 per cent

THE BANK OF ENGLAND is expected to maintain its interest rate at 4.75 per cent on Thursday, even as the economy shows signs of slowing. Persistent inflation pressures are likely to prompt the central bank to stick to a "gradual" approach before reducing borrowing costs.

A Reuters poll of 71 economists unanimously predicted no change in rates for now. Most anticipate a quarter-point cut on 6 February, followed by three additional cuts by the end of 2025.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tej Lalvani receives £15m dividend from Vitabiotics

Tej Lalvani

©Edward Lloyd/Alpha Press

Tej Lalvani receives £15m dividend from Vitabiotics

VITABIOTICS , one of Britain’s leading health supplement companies, has rewarded its owner with a £15 million dividend in 2023, marking a 50 per cent increase over the previous year.

This decision follows a strong financial performance last year, with profits rising 9.5 per cent to £55.2m and sales climbing to £196.5m, according to newly released accounts.

Keep ReadingShow less
Walmart removes Lord Ganesha-themed underwear after Hindu outcry

A Walmart cart sits outside a Supercenter in Miami, Florida.

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Walmart removes Lord Ganesha-themed underwear after Hindu outcry

WALMART has withdrawn a range of underwear featuring images of the Hindu deity Lord Ganesha after protests from the Hindu community, led by Rajan Zed, a Reno-based activist and interfaith leader. The move followed backlash over the inappropriate use of sacred religious imagery.

Rajan Zed sent a formal request to Walmart, urging the company to remove the offending items from its website. These included boxers, briefs, panties, and thongs bearing Ganesha’s image. Zed called the use of the deity’s image on intimate clothing disrespectful, stating, “Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications