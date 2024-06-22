  • Saturday, June 22, 2024
Trending Now:  

INDIA

Baltimore bridge crash: Indian crew members head home

The rest 13 would remain in the US due to pending investigations

The Army Corp. of Engineers sets off a controlled demolition to remove wreckage from the Francis Scott Key Bridge off of the cargo ship Dali in the Patapsco River on May 13, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

EIGHT Indian crew members of the cargo ship ‘Dali’ that crashed into a bridge in Baltimore in March left for India on Friday (21) after nearly three months on the mammoth vessel.

According to Baltimore Maritime Exchange, four of the 21 crew members are still on board the 984-foot cargo ship MV Dali, which is tentatively scheduled to leave Friday evening for Norfolk, Virginia.

The rest of the crew has been moved to a service apartment in Baltimore and will remain there pending an investigation.

Notably, 20 of the crew members were Indian nationals. They were on board the MV Dali Cargo, which struck the pillars of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge resulting in its collapse and the death of six construction workers in the tragic incident.

Dali will undergo repair at Norfolk.

The departure of eight Indian crew members including a cook, a fitter and seamen follows a deal approved by the judge. None of these are officers. The rest 13 would remain in the US, mainly because of the pending investigations.

“They’re anxious, under considerable stress considering they don’t know the future. They don’t know when they’ll see their family again or how they’ll be treated here,” Rev. Joshua Messick, director of the Baltimore International Seafarers’ Center and chaplain for the Port of Baltimore told CNN.

None of the crew members have been charged in connection with the disaster. FBI and other federal agencies are conducting the investigations.

The 2.6km-long, four-lane Francis Scott Key Bridge over the Patapsco River in Baltimore, came crashing down after Dali collided against it on March 26.

The vessel is owned by Grace Ocean Private Ltd and was outbound from Baltimore to Colombo and has a capacity of 10,000 TEU, with onboard units totalling 4,679 TEU. The vessel’s deadweight is 116,851 DWT.

(PTI)

Related Stories

INDIA
India and Bangladesh discuss cooperation in ‘trade and connectivity’
News
India contacts family of man accused in US assassination plot
News
Indian farm worker dumped with severed arm dies in Italy
News
36 dead in India after consuming tainted liquor
INDIA
China criticises US lawmakers’ meeting with Dalai Lama
News
Modi to lead yoga day celebrations from Srinagar
News
US lawmakers in India to meet Dalai Lama
INDIA
India to investigate deadly train collision in West Bengal
News
Modi holds separate talks with Biden, Trudeau
INDIA
Several Indians among foreign workers killed in Kuwait fire
News
Militant killed, seven security personnel injured in Kashmir clashes
News
‘India prioritises resolving border issues with China’

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Baltimore bridge crash: Indian crew members head home
Police officer arrested over election betting scandal
india-fast-track-immigration
India launches fast-track immigration services
‘Grateful’: YRF after Gujarat court lifts stay order on ‘Maharaj’
NHS-cyber-attack
NHS records theft: Government weighs action against hackers
Hindujas ‘appalled’ by Swiss court’s order, file appeal