Take flight with BAE Systems: Your journey begins with us

LACHE, 20, is a third-year degree level aerospace engineering apprentice at BAE Systems working on next-generation military aircraft programmes.

Choosing a degree apprenticeship at BAE Systems was the best decision I’ve ever made. It’s given me the chance to earn a degree, gain hands-on experience and work on projects that are shaping the future of aerospace and defence.

When I think back to sixth form, apprenticeships – especially degree apprenticeships, weren’t widely promoted. University seemed like the obvious choice. But one conversation with my school’s career advisor changed everything. She introduced me to a world of opportunity where I could combine academic learning and real-world experience, without the need to prioritise one at the expense of the other.

I wanted a career that would challenge, inspire and allow me to make a real impact. When I discovered BAE Systems’ degree apprenticeship scheme, it immediately stood out.

It offered a fully funded degree, industry experience, a competitive salary and the chance to work on cutting-edge projects. For someone passionate about innovation, it felt like the perfect fit.

My interest in aerospace began after completing work experience in the industry. That sparked a curiosity that led me to research leading organisations, like BAE Systems. The company really stood out and impressed me – not just for its global impact and innovative technology, but for its commitment to developing talent.

Relocating from my hometown of Royal Tunbridge Wells for the role was a big step, but with my parents’ support, I embraced the challenge.

It wasn’t easy at first, but the encouragement I received gave me the confidence to settle into a new environment and workplace.

One of the most rewarding experiences has been hands-on work with iconic platforms like Typhoon and Hawk, where I’ve fitted and replaced critical components, ensured compliance through meticulous maintenance signoffs and brought engineering drawings to life.

Standing beside an aircraft I’ve helped maintain and knowing the vital role it plays in protecting our national security is an extraordinary feeling. The sense of responsibility and pride is unmatched; it’s the moment you realise your work truly matters.

I’ve found the culture at BAE Systems to be very inclusive. It encourages diverse thinking and continuous learning, creating an environment where everyone feels supported and empowered. I’ve seen firsthand how bringing people together from different backgrounds drives innovation and there’s a strong emphasis on collaboration and pushing boundaries. This inspires me every day.

One of the most exciting moments of my career so far was attending a multi-national trade event showcasing the latest Tempest aircraft full-scale replica. Representing BAE Systems in a high-profile setting and meeting industry leaders was surreal. It was a proud moment that showed me how far I’ve come since those early days of sixth form.

Choosing an apprenticeship with BAE Systems wasn’t just a career move; it was a life-changing decision. It’s given me academic achievement, industry experience and personal growth – all while contributing to projects that shape the future of aerospace technology.

Looking ahead, I’m very ambitious. I aim to complete my apprenticeship, earn my degree and pursue a master’s before achieving chartered engineer status. I’m eager to work on international projects and gain experience working overseas while continuing to inspire others as a STEM role model. I want to represent diversity in engineering and show that anyone, regardless of background, can succeed in this field.

If you’re thinking about applying, my advice is simple: be prepared to step out of your comfort zone. The apprenticeship will challenge you, but every stage is an opportunity to learn and grow. Embrace feedback, stay curious and don’t be afraid to ask questions. Most importantly, believe in yourself – you’re capable of more than you think. Ready to take the next step? Find out more about BAE Systems apprenticeships and start your journey today:

Have confidence in yourself

Going through an application process can be daunting and it’s only natural to question yourself, especially if you’re applying for your first role. There’s no such thing as a conventional route into an engineering or technology career and the industry thrives on hiring people with different skills and viewpoints – focus on what will make you a great hire. Remember, no one is expecting you to be perfect or have vast experience – companies are focused on your potential at entry level.

Do your research

While you don’t need to memorise the entire history of the company you’re applying to, you do need to do some research. Make sure you have a good understanding of what the company does, the industry it sits in and what the role you’re applying for involves.

Depending on how far in advance you’re searching, try to secure any relevant work experience you can in your chosen field.

Social media channels are just as useful for getting to know a company and its people as the official website pages. Also, take note of any existing employee case studies and experiences, like Lache’s, as they will give you a flavour of what to expect. Make sure to reference this knowledge and research when you are at the application and interview stages.

Show your passion for technology

Engineering and technology is an exciting industry to be in as it shapes every aspect of our day-today lives. If applying for a role in the sector, make sure to demonstrate your tech-savviness throughout the process. Remember, it’s not all about coding and developing either – the industry requires a range of skills.

In your application, highlight what areas of technology excite you and why; these could be current developments or future trends.

Ask questions

Whether it’s at an in-person interview or on an assessment day, remember that asking questions shows you’re engaged and want to learn more. You can ask about training and development opportunities, the company’s viewpoint on a specific topic, or the interviewer’s own experience at the company. Candidates who are engaged and ask questions throughout the process always stand out.

Highlight your key skills

It’s important to highlight your skills alongside any qualifications you have. Recruiters look at the ‘Personal Achievements’ section just as closely as they look at qualifications.

You can discuss how you managed your time by completing a big coursework project or taught yourself a new skill outside of school. Provide specific, detailed examples and answer open-ended questions: what you did, why you did it and how you achieved it.