Ayush Mehra Interview: ‘I never knew I would become an actor’

Ayush Mehra (Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Having a great presence and millions of followers on social media unquestionably has many perks. It could open doors of opportunities for you to make your way into the acting profession and be the next big film or TV star. This is exactly what has happened to internet sensation Ayush Mehra. Mehra enjoys a massive following on social media which has helped him bag many projects over the past few years. And recently, he made his film debut with Kacchey Limbu, currently streaming on JioCinema.

Eastern Eye recently spoke to Mehra about the great reception the film has received from the audience, how he bagged the part, his early days in the industry, and much more. He also opens up about the three most important women in his life. Keep on reading…

How are you feeling about your debut film Kaccha Limbu getting a good response from the audience?

I am really feeling overwhelmed. The film is getting a lot of love. It has been a month since its release but every day, I keep getting messages. A lot of people are watching it now and you know, that’s the beauty of streaming platforms. You watch it at your own convenience and whenever you want it. And this being my first film, I am getting so much love for it. Everyone is telling only good things and it just means a lot to a person who has started his journey in films now. So, it’s an overwhelming feeling.

Tell us how you bagged the part.

You know, I had been doing a lot of digital stuff, shows and everything. So, I had done a show called Minus One, which is basically a YouTube show with Shubham Yogi. So, we liked working with each other and we were like, ‘We would work together again in the future.” One day, he just called me and said, ‘I have a film in my head and I want to tell you about it.’ It was 10:30 pm and I was like, ‘Great, man. Let’s talk tomorrow.’ He was like, ‘No, I want to meet you now.’ At 11:30 pm, he narrated it to me in the car. He was driving and I remembered we went about all the way till town. He gave me a gist about my character. I fell in love with the part because it is not that I had not been getting offers in films but it was about picking the right one and starting with the right one. And I feel Kaccha Limbu was that project for me. So, I am really grateful and glad that it happened with the person I had worked with before and he liked my work. So just thanking my stars that I kept on working and that got me this project.

In India, every second person wants to be an actor. So, was it the same for you? How did it all begin for you?

I never knew that I would become an actor. I actually wanted to become a footballer and all my friends were very discouraging. They always used to say that I couldn’t become. After that, I joined Shiamak Davar and learned dancing because my sister because she wanted to join. After that, I started gaining an interest in acting. I learned dance for two years under Shiamak as a professional dancer and slowly and steadily, that interested me too. Then as an actor, I felt that this interests me. After that, I became an assistant director because I wanted to learn about this field. I wanted to learn how films are made and all that stuff and what it takes to become an actor. After that, I assisted and it was only after that did I realise the amount of hard work needed to be an actor. Then I did theatre, then I did workshops, then I did ads, then I did digital sketches, a few YouTube shows, then I did a few streaming shows and then finally, now I am a part of a feature film. So, I think the journey has been long but it has been beautiful. It has been filled with experiences and a lot of love and lot of support from a lot of people in my life who I have met on the way.

Did you assist on films or shows?

I was assisting on films. I have assisted in four films. One was Oh Teri, which is produced by Atul Agnihotri. Then they put me on Jai Ho but I could not do a lot because my father was not well. So, I left it within two weeks and then I was assisting on a film called Raat Baaki which was produced by Dharma Productions but that film could not take off. We did the pre-production for it for four months. It starred Fawad Khan and Aditya Dhar was directing it but that did not take off. Then Aditya did Uri: The Surgical Strike and till then, I was doing ads and digital sketches. But one of his assistant director’s leg got fractured at the last leg of the shooting. Look at the irony! I then filled in for 15 days, so I was an assistant on Uri: The Surgical Strike as well.

How supportive have your parents been in your entire journey?

They were very happy and said do what you want to. They are very helpful. They are very supportive, very kind. I think because of my mom I am an actor. I remember my first audition had gone bad and I was told, ‘You will never become an actor. Get out of here. Those were the words used by the casting director. My eyes were full of tears. When I told my mother that I don’t want to do it anymore, she said, ‘Just go for 10 more auditions and then you can give up. I was like, ‘Oh god, I will have to go for 10 auditions for the sake of my mom.’ In the 10 auditions, I got my first ad and after that, there was no looking back. So, I am really grateful that my sister told me to dance and my mom told me to give 10 auditions. It’s because of that only I am where I am. And obviously the constant disappointment and rejections you get, throughout auditioning and all that job. I feel my friend, my girlfriend all of them have played such an important role in my life.

Do you remember the first acting paycheque that you received?

Of course, my first gig was for the show Chand Chupa Badal Mein, the promo of the show. So, I received ₹5000 for that. It was on Star Plus and I had to play guitar and had to kiss a girl in her hand. I was not able to do it at all because I was very nervous. It was ages back and it was really a proud moment for me because it was my first ad.

What did you do with your first paycheque?

I handed over the money to my mother. I told her I will do many more ads like this and buy a house of my own. Then I realised that even if you do loads of ads and save it, buying a house in Mumbai is extremely difficult (laughs). I was very young at that point in time. After getting those ₹5000, I was over the moon and I felt that I will do something big after that. Like I gave my money to my mom.

You are a well-known face today. Do you realise that you are a celebrity?

I still don’t feel that I am a celebrity. But now that you have said it, thank you so much. There have been moments in my life when I go to college, and the love I get is so good. I did my first web show on YouTube called Mom & Co. One day I was sitting in a car and a lady just ran behind my car and I was like, ‘What happened? Did I touch your car by mistake?’ I got out of my car and asked her again. She was like, ‘You feature in Mom & Co?’ Then she introduced me to his son and said that she watches my show with him daily. She said, ‘It means so much to us. It’s our bonding time together.’ So, you know, that was something that was very sweet and very endearing. I was like for my first show, I got so much love. So, I am really happy that a lot of people give me so much love on social media.

Who is the first person you text or call when something exciting happens?

It’s mostly my girlfriend or my manager who is Shivangi or Vinay. Then my parents, my friends. At that moment, the first number that catches my eye, I just call them. But most probably it’s my girlfriend and it’s Vinay who I share the information with. So yeah, these are the two people who are very dear to me.

What are you currently working on?

Now we have started looking for stuff. So, we are hoping that we land on something. Like the idea was for the film to come out and as you know, the love we have gotten for the film is very nice. As a debutant actor, I have also gotten a lot of love in the film. So, I am just happy and just hope that the next project, I will tell you about it very soon. Because if I reveal it, they will remove me from it (laughs).