Author Chetan Bhagat says the obsession with fame is harming Bollywood actors' mental health

The author warns fame can harm mental health and reveals why he moved to Dubai to focus on writing.

Chetan Bhagat

Chetan Bhagat says some Bollywood actors cannot enjoy a meal unless photographers spot them

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 04, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Bhagat says some stars can’t enjoy meals if not photographed.
  • Author calls Bollywood a “drug house of fame.”
  • He left movies to focus on writing and moved to Dubai.
  • Sees industry as insecure, with friendships mostly transactional.
  • Believes creating stories gives him more satisfaction than films.

Chetan Bhagat says fame in Bollywood can take a serious toll on mental health. The bestselling author, whose novels like 3 Idiots and Kai Po Che! became major films, explained that many actors and directors struggle when their work doesn’t succeed. “There are actors who, when going to a restaurant, if they aren’t recognised, don’t enjoy the meal. They wonder, ‘No one came to click photos?’ Can you imagine what a sick life that is?” he said.

Bhagat added that the pressure of attention and constant public scrutiny can worsen insecurity. He recalled seeing stars fade over time, their mental health affected by the highs and lows of fame.

Chetan Bhagat Chetan Bhagat says some Bollywood actors cannot enjoy a meal unless photographers spot them Getty Images


Why Bollywood actors mental health is under strain

The author spent over a decade trying to make movies of his books, completing six projects. But he said filmmaking never gave him the creative satisfaction that writing does. “They are just translating my stories. Sure, it’s great with songs and glamour, but it’s not satisfying me,” Bhagat said.

He described Bollywood as a place dominated by ego and deals, where friendships are rare. “Even the biggest star is insecure because in three movies, they could be gone,” he said. People often sent him gifts or sweets hoping to get roles in his films, but Bhagat noted that it was part of the hustle, not true friendship.

Chetan Bhagat Fame has made Bollywood actors obsessed with being recognised says Chetan BhagatGetty Images


What made Bhagat leave the limelight

To protect his mental space and creativity, Bhagat moved to Dubai. There, he is mostly unknown and can focus on writing without distraction. “I mostly live in Dubai now, and I am not famous in my neighbourhood. The shadow of fame influences creation. If I am constantly aware that I am famous, it won’t lead to very good writing,” he said.

Bhagat compared the pull of Mumbai fame to a drug. He explained the intensity of attention and constant public gaze makes it hard to enjoy simple things. Leaving gave him freedom and peace, away from the insecurity and performance of Bollywood.

Chetan Bhagat Chetan Bhagat warns constant attention is damaging Bollywood actors mental healthGetty Images


How fame shaped Bhagat’s view of the industry

He said he entered Bollywood partly to be liked by more people. “Indians love movies more than books, on average. I thought making movies would make people like me more. But over time, I realised that chasing fame didn’t make me happy. Writing and creating stories from scratch is what truly satisfies me.” For Bhagat, fame is seductive but shallow. He has found contentment outside Mumbai’s glare, free from the pressures that often damage Bollywood actors mental health.

bollywood famemental healthauthorindustry challengeschetan bhagat

