Australian prime minister attends Holi celebrations at BAPS Mandir in Sydney

The event drew attendees from across Australia and overseas, including the US, UK, New Zealand, and Japan.

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese attended the celebrations, highlighting the festival's message.

Mar 18, 2025
THOUSANDS gathered at the newly opened BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir in Kemps Creek, Sydney, on 15 March to celebrate the Fuldol Festival, part of the Holi festival.

The event drew attendees from across Australia and overseas, including the US, UK, New Zealand, and Japan.

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese attended the celebrations, highlighting the festival’s message.

"Holi is a festival of colours that reminds us of the triumph of good over evil—a hope that continues to inspire us," he said.

The mandir, located near the upcoming Western Sydney International Airport, served as the venue for the event.

Albanese described it as “a place of belonging, tranquillity, and peace.”

BAPS spiritual leader Mahant Swami Maharaj, 92, led the celebrations, blessing attendees.

The festival featured music, dance, traditional performances, and colour displays.

Albanese also spoke about the teachings of Mahant Swami Maharaj, stating, "When hearts are united, nothing is impossible."

