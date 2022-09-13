Website Logo
  • Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Australia open to replacing queen’s image on banknotes with local figures

The Queen’s death has reignited debates about Australia’s future as a constitutional monarchy.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Elizabeth II watch part of a children’s sports event while visiting Vernon Park during a Diamond Jubilee visit to Nottingham on June 13, 2012 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

The Australian government said on Tuesday that the image of King Charles III would not automatically replace Queen Elizabeth II’s on A$5 notes, and it may be replaced by Australian figures.

While coins are mandated to carry the image of the British monarch, Federal Assistant Minister for the Treasury Andrew Leigh said on Tuesday the decision to include the queen’s image on the A$5 dollar note was about her personality as opposed to her status as the monarch, and any changes would not be “automatic”.

Asked by a reporter if the government would consider replacing the British monarch with an Australian such as indigenous land rights activist Edward Mabo, Leigh said: “It will be a conversation to be had down the track.

“It is a conversation that will take place in government. There’s no rush about it. The priority now is changing over the coins.”

The Queen’s death has reignited debates about Australia’s future as a constitutional monarchy. Voters narrowly chose to maintain the British monarch as its head of state in a 1999 referendum.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday that he had yet to turn his attention to whether an Australian should be on the A$5 note.

“I think this is a time where a bit of respect is required. We will deal with these issues appropriately, in an orderly way, in a way that is respectful.”

The Royal Australian Mint, the sole producer of coins in the country, said on Tuesday that it will issue no circulating coins bearing the effigy of Queen Elizabeth in 2023.

Roughly 15 billion coins have been minted in the likeness of Queen Elizabeth II since her coronation in 1953. The mint produces between 110 million and 150 million coins annually.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Don’t bring Paddingtons and Marmalade Sandwiches as tributes to the Queen, mourners told
News
World leaders’ travel plans for queen’s funeral ‘will vary’ clarifies UK govt following report they…
News
Rights groups urge Met Police chief to scrap facial recognition tech systems
HEADLINE STORY
Monarchy can be more relevant than ever in a changing Britain
News
British Muslims reduced to ‘second class’ due to racist citizenship removal system, says thinktank
News
Queen’s younger son Prince Andrew to care for her beloved corgi dogs
News
‘Can you imagine Joe Biden on the bus?’: Foreign leaders will travel in…
News
Antigua and Barbuda plans vote to become republic within 3 years
News
Australia’s Indigenous newsreader seeks apology from British monarch live on TV for colonial…
News
Indian-Americans protest against hate crimes, vandalism of Gandhi statue
News
Queen’s love for India shared by new King: British Indians pay tributes
News
Diet soft drinks may increase risk of heart diseases: Research
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Australia open to replacing queen’s image on banknotes with local…
Don’t bring Paddingtons and Marmalade Sandwiches as tributes to the…
World leaders’ travel plans for queen’s funeral ‘will vary’ clarifies…
Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae makes history with Drama Actor…
Zendaya bags Emmy award for her role in Euphoria
Indian-origin actor Himesh Patel shines in black at Emmys 2022