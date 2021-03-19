Trending Now

Austin’s India visit to better ties, Russia deal poses contention


U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. (Reuters Photo)
INDIA’S proposed purchase of Russian air defence systems is likely to come up for discussion during a visit by US defense secretary Lloyd Austin, who started for New Delhi on Friday (19).



After the first Quad summit last week, involving leaders of the US, India, Australia and Japan – Austin’s visit to India will be first by a member of US president Joe Biden’s administration.

During the Quad summit, the leaders of the four nations pledged to work together in the face of challenges from China. After the skirmishes with China on the Ladakh border, India leased surveillance drones and cold-weather gear for its troops.

New Delhi is expected to discuss its plans to purchase armed drones and around 150 fighter jets from the US.



With the US having already imposed a sanction on Turkey for buying the S-400 air defence systems from Russia. This could be a big hiccup for both the countries on the discussion table.

“If India chooses to go forward with its purchase of the S-400, that act will clearly constitute a significant, and therefore sanctionable, transaction with the Russian defense sector under Section 231 of CAATSA,” Menendez said in a letter to Austin, referring to the law called Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

“It will also limit India’s ability to work with the US on development and procurement of sensitive military technology. I expect you to make all of these challenges clear in conversations with your Indian counterparts,” chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Menendez, told Austin.















