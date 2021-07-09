Website Logo
  • Friday, July 09, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 405,939
Total Cases 30,752,950
Today's Fatalities 911
Today's Cases 43,393
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 405,939
Total Cases 30,752,950
Today's Fatalities 911
Today's Cases 43,393

Entertainment

Atif Aslam unveils first poster of his next music video Rafta Rafta

Atif Aslam (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP/GettyImages)

By: MohnishSingh

Renowned Pakistani star Atif Aslam on Friday unveiled the first poster of his upcoming music video, Rafta Rafta.

The multifaceted artist took to his Instagram handle to delight his fans with the first poster. Unveiling the poster, he wrote, “Experience love like never before!”

In the poster, Aslam is seen sitting close to Sajal Aly, the female lead in his music video. Aly also shared the poster of her Instagram handle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

This is the first time when both actors are working together on a project and hence, fans are waiting for the music video with bated breath. They dropped some beautiful comments on the first poster, showing how eagerly they are waiting for its launch.

Set to be released by Tarish Music, Rafta Rafta has been directed by Hassam Baloch. Tarun Chaudhary and Omar Ahmed have jointly produced the music video. Raj Ranjodh has scored the music as well as provided the lyrics.

There is no update on the release date of the music video. The team is expected to disclose the date soon.

Meanwhile, Sajal Aly also stars in the upcoming British romantic comedy film What’s Love Got to Do With It? Celebrated filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor is directing the film which features several prominent names on its star cast, including Lily James, Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif, Rob Brydon, Shabana Azmi and Asim Chaudhry.

The cross-cultural romcom about love and marriage, set between London and South Asia, went before cameras in December 2020.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma finish filming Antim
Entertainment
Sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana’s 2019 comic-caper Dream Girl on the anvil
Entertainment
Exclusive: Priya Malik: “It’s important for us as a society to discard the notion of…
HEADLINE STORY
Exclusive! Farhan Akhtar on Toofaan and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag comparison: The pressure is really not…
Entertainment
Naga Chaitanya joins Aamir Khan on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha
Entertainment
Rohit Shetty opens up about the release date of Sooryavanshi
Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan announces her book Pregnancy Bible, calls it her third child
Entertainment
It’s a wrap for Sharwanand and Siddharth starrer Maha Samudram
Entertainment
Sanya Malhotra to star in the Hindi remake of Telugu film HIT
Entertainment
Mahira Khan set to return to television after a long hiatus
Entertainment
Sonakshi Sinha’s horror-comedy film with RSVP Movies locks its title
Entertainment
Shatrughan Sinha: I could take liberties with Dilip Kumar Saab which none dared
Eastern Eye

Videos

Farhan Akhtar on Toofaan, prep he did for his character…
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on Ray, playing strong characters, not winning…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Djokovic storms into seventh Wimbledon final
Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma finish filming Antim
Sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana’s 2019 comic-caper Dream Girl on the…
Atif Aslam unveils first poster of his next music video…
Exclusive: Priya Malik: “It’s important for us as a society…
Mary Akrami, fighting to keep Afghan women’s shelters open