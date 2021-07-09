Atif Aslam unveils first poster of his next music video Rafta Rafta

Atif Aslam (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP/GettyImages)

By: MohnishSingh

Renowned Pakistani star Atif Aslam on Friday unveiled the first poster of his upcoming music video, Rafta Rafta.

The multifaceted artist took to his Instagram handle to delight his fans with the first poster. Unveiling the poster, he wrote, “Experience love like never before!”

In the poster, Aslam is seen sitting close to Sajal Aly, the female lead in his music video. Aly also shared the poster of her Instagram handle.

This is the first time when both actors are working together on a project and hence, fans are waiting for the music video with bated breath. They dropped some beautiful comments on the first poster, showing how eagerly they are waiting for its launch.

Set to be released by Tarish Music, Rafta Rafta has been directed by Hassam Baloch. Tarun Chaudhary and Omar Ahmed have jointly produced the music video. Raj Ranjodh has scored the music as well as provided the lyrics.

There is no update on the release date of the music video. The team is expected to disclose the date soon.

Meanwhile, Sajal Aly also stars in the upcoming British romantic comedy film What’s Love Got to Do With It? Celebrated filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor is directing the film which features several prominent names on its star cast, including Lily James, Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif, Rob Brydon, Shabana Azmi and Asim Chaudhry.

The cross-cultural romcom about love and marriage, set between London and South Asia, went before cameras in December 2020.

