Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Chef Asma Khan on unionising hospitality and empowering women: “We can never get anywhere alone”

Khan highlighted her all-women team at Darjeeling Express

Asma Khan

Khan spoke candidly about labour conditions in hospitality and the impossibility of perfect work-life balance

Darjeeling Express
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 15, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Chef Asma Khan calls for an end to macho kitchens and celebrates older women in professional cooking.
  • Advocates unionising hospitality and improving working conditions across the industry.
  • Explains founding the Second Daughters Foundation to support girls’ education in India.
  • Discusses the political role of food in promoting labour rights and dignity.

Redefining kitchens and leadership

In the latest episode of Shami’s Speakeasy, chef and campaigner Asma Khan joined host Shami Chakrabarti to discuss justice, feminism, race and the politics of food. Chakrabarti described Khan as “not so much a celebrity chef as a revolutionary chef.”

Khan highlighted her all-women team at Darjeeling Express, many of whom are grandmothers, calling it “a powerhouse.” Rejecting the macho culture of celebrity kitchens, she said the average age of women cooking in her kitchen is 50, demonstrating that older women are central to professional cooking.

Unionising hospitality and work-life challenges

Khan spoke candidly about labour conditions in hospitality and the impossibility of perfect work-life balance for shift workers and entrepreneurs. She called for restaurant workers to unionise, reflecting on exploitation during COVID and ongoing staffing pressures: “Without collective action, we can never get anywhere.”

She also shared her approach to parenting and entrepreneurship: “There is no word called ‘balance’ for some of us. The only way out is to forgive yourself and keep going.”

Second Daughters and food as a force for change

As a second daughter, Khan founded the Second Daughters Foundation, supporting girls’ education in India through school meals and practical assistance for those most likely to be kept at home.

Khan also described food as a political tool, using it to “shake the world gently” while emphasising labour, dignity and respect alongside ingredients.

Episode details

Shami’s Speakeasy: Asma Khan is available on all major podcast platforms from 15 October 2025. Additional resources and artwork inspired by the discussion will be shared in the Speakeasy Zine on the show’s website and to subscribers.

Asma Khan is the founder of Darjeeling Express, London, and an advocate for dignity in hospitality and women’s rights. Shami Chakrabarti is a human rights lawyer, legislator, and broadcaster who hosts Shami’s Speakeasy as a forum for honest conversations on values, ethics and social change.

chef asma khanfeminismgirls educationwomens rightsworklife balancecooking

Related News

Camellia Panjabi's cookbook elevates vegetables from sides to stars
Lifestyle

Camellia Panjabi's cookbook elevates vegetables from sides to stars

Oklahoma, not Las Vegas, holds the title of America’s casino capital
Lifestyle

Oklahoma, not Las Vegas, holds the title of America’s casino capital

How to make the most of a physician assistant internship
Lifestyle

How to make the most of a physician assistant internship

The indispensable role of Sadhus(saints) in Hinduism
Lifestyle

The indispensable role of Sadhus(saints) in Hinduism

Nitin Mehta

More For You

Dickie and Watt

Dickie and Watt launched BrewDog at the age of 24

Getty Images

BrewDog co-founder Martin Dickie leaves after 17 years as James Watt steps back

Highlights:

  • Martin Dickie has announced his departure from BrewDog and the alcohol industry.
  • He co-founded the Ellon-based brewer with James Watt in 2007.
  • Dickie cited family time and personal reasons for his exit.
  • His departure follows recent bar closures as part of a company restructuring.
  • BrewDog confirmed no further leadership changes will follow.

BrewDog co-founder Martin Dickie has announced he is leaving the Scottish brewer and the wider alcohol industry for “personal reasons.” Dickie, who founded the Ellon-based business with James Watt in 2007, said he wanted to spend more time with his family after more than two decades in brewing and distilling.

Early beginnings

Dickie and Watt launched BrewDog at the age of 24, starting from a garage in Fraserburgh and selling hand-filled bottles from a van at local markets. The company grew rapidly to become one of the UK’s best-known craft brewers.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us