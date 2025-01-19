Asians celebrate Bradford City of Culture 2025 launch

BRADFORD has officially launched its UK City of Culture 2025 programme, with British Asians actively participating to highlight the region’s diversity, bustling markets, and renowned curry restaurants.

The city secured the prestigious title after competing against a record 20 bids.

The initiative spans the entire Bradford district in West Yorkshire and began with a performance celebrating the area's cultural diversity, where one in three residents are of South Asian heritage.

Lisa Nandy, the secretary of state for culture, media and sport, said the event is about empowering communities to come together and tell their stories.

“Our communities can and should be empowered to come together, tell their story and create change in their local area. That is what the UK City of Culture competition is all about,” she said.

Bradford's year-long programme includes performances, exhibitions, and activities inspired by its industrial history, UNESCO City of Film status, and the surrounding countryside.

Deepak Sharma, trustee of the Bradford Hindu Council, expressed excitement about upcoming events like Diwali celebrations, rangoli, and Yoga for International Yoga Day.

“We’re going to do some rangoli with children, Yoga for International Yoga Day, and a series of events such as mehndi festivals. On the whole, visitors and Bradfordians alike will find a rich Indian cultural experience this year,” said Sharma, whose parents migrated from Punjab.

Fatima Patel, founder of the local weekly ‘Asian Standard,’ highlighted Bradford’s cultural vibrancy. “To have the UK City of Culture 2025 in Bradford is amazing because we get to invite people to explore our lovely city and see how many amazing things we have going on,” she said.

Patel also pointed out Bradford’s reputation as the “curry capital,” having won the title six years in a row.

The celebrations have also attracted Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, who have filmed in the city’s historic architecture.

Two major exhibitions opened as part of the programme, including Aïda Muluneh's ‘Nationhood: Memory and Hope’ and ‘Fighting to be Heard’ at the Cartwright Hall Art Gallery.

Other highlights include Akram Khan’s reinterpretation of The Jungle Book at the Alhambra Theatre and a David Hockney exhibition at the National Science and Media Museum.

West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin said Bradford’s creative industries are brimming with ingenuity and diversity.

“That’s why we’re investing GBP 6 million into Bradford UK City of Culture 2025 – to attract visitors and investment, create jobs and growth, and build a stronger, brighter West Yorkshire,” she said.

(With inputs from PTI)