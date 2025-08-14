Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

NHS appeals for Asian donors to reduce kidney transplant waiting times

More than 1,200 Asians are currently waiting for a kidney transplant

NHS appeals for Asian donors to reduce kidney transplant waiting times

South Asian kidney donor Azeem Ahmad

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 14, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

ASIAN patients in the UK face longer waits for kidney transplants due to a shortage of donors from the same ethnic background, new figures revealed.

Around 1,400 people of Asian heritage are currently on the organ transplant waiting list, the highest figure in a decade, data from NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT)showed.

Of these, more than 1,200 are waiting for a kidney. People from south Asian backgrounds are at greater risk of developing kidney failure than other ethnic groups, according to a statement.

Because the best organ matches usually come from donors with the same ethnic background, the health authority is calling on more people from Asian communities to register their decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register and talk to their families about it. The appeal comes during the ongoing South Asian Heritage Month, which runs from July 18 to August 17.

Anthony Clarkson, NHSBT’s director of organ and tissue donation and transplantation, said there had been a positive increase in registrations from Asian people in recent years, but more are needed. “Of those that reported their ethnicity, just over 8,000 Asian people registered their decision to donate in 2023/24. However, we need this trend to continue to help save more lives,” he said.

Four out of five organs transplanted into Asian heritage patients currently come from white donors. While these can still be successful, the wait for a well-matched organ is usually longer without donors from the same background.

Living kidney donation is another option. A family member, friend or even an unrelated volunteer can give one of their kidneys to someone in need. People can live a healthy life with one kidney, and transplants from living donors generally have better long-term outcomes.

NHSBT informed that patient survival after 10 years is around 90 per cent with a kidney from a living donor, compared to 75 per cent for a kidney from a deceased donor.

Kidney donor Azeem Ahmad, 39, from Newcastle, donated to a patient he did not know in 2019. “I knew there was a massive underrepresentation of Asian transplant donors, so when I heard about an appeal for kidney donors it triggered something in me to go for it,” he said. “I would never do anything that would put me at risk and the more I researched, the more sense it made. It was a logical decision to save someone’s life.”

He said it was important for families to talk openly about organ donation. “I know my parents’ wishes about organ donation when they pass away, and they know mine, and that’s comforting to me.”

Jasvir Singh CBE, co-founder of the South Asian Heritage Trust, said: “Far too many lives are lost waiting for a suitable match, and that can change if more people come forward. By becoming organ donors, we create new routes to hope, healing and life for others.”

NHSBT is encouraging anyone planning to donate to register their decision and make sure their families are aware of it.

For details visit - www.organdonation.nhs.uk, call 0300 123 23 23 or use the NHS app.

ethnic backgroundhealth authoritykidney transplantsliving kidney donationnhs blood and transplantnhs organ donor registerorgan donation websiteorgan donorssouth asian heritageasian kidney donors

Related News

Anish Kapoor and Greenpeace take climate protest to North Sea rig
News

Anish Kapoor and Greenpeace take climate protest to North Sea rig

More Malayalis and Tamils 'live abroad than in other Indian states'
News

More Malayalis and Tamils 'live abroad than in other Indian states'

Record rise in travel-related Chikungunya cases in England
News

Record rise in travel-related Chikungunya cases in England

Tulip Siddiq
News

Tulip Siddiq calls Bangladesh corruption trial a ‘political farce’

More For You

Kashmir-floods-Reuters

Members of rescue teams help stranded people cross a water channel using a makeshift bridge at an area affected by the deadly flood caused by sudden, heavy rain in Chasoti town of Kishtwar district, Indian Kashmir, August 15, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Floods and mudslides in Indian Kashmir claim 60 lives

RESCUE teams in Indian Kashmir used shovels and earthmovers on Friday to search for survivors under boulders and debris, a day after sudden floods triggered by heavy rain killed at least 60 people and left 200 others missing.

Floodwaters and mudslides hit the village of Chasoti on Thursday, sweeping away pilgrims who had gathered for lunch before trekking to a popular religious site. This is the second such disaster in the Himalayas in just over a week.

Keep ReadingShow less
King-Charles-VJ-Day-Reuters

King Charles records a VJ Day message in the Morning Room of Clarence House, in London. (Photo: Reuters)

King Charles marks VJ Day, honours WWII veterans

UK MARKED the 80th anniversary of VJ Day on Friday with a national remembrance service, tributes to veterans, and commemorations across the country.

In a recorded six-minute message, King Charles paid tribute to the “courage” of veterans and civilians who made sacrifices to end World War II.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi-Independence-Day-Reuters

Modi announced the launch of 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra' to develop an indigenous air-defence system to protect vital installations and respond to any enemy threat. (Photo: Reuters)

Modi vows self-reliance in his Independence Day speech

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday (15 August) said India will focus on achieving self-reliance in energy and defence, vowing to protect the country’s interests “like a wall”.

Delivering his Independence Day address from the Red Fort in Delhi, Modi spoke as India faces pressure from the United States over crude oil imports from Russia and the threat of higher tariffs.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pakistan-independence-day-Getty

People click photographs beside an unmanned combat aerial vehicle on display at a military exhibition during Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations in Islamabad on August 14, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

US aims to build economic partnerships with Pakistan: Rubio

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said the United States wanted to explore areas of economic cooperation with Pakistan, including critical minerals and hydrocarbons, as the country marked its independence day on Thursday (14).

Rubio’s greetings came after Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir’s second visit to the US last week, where he met political and military leaders.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi & Trump

Donald Trump and Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House on February 13, 2025.

Reuters

India stands firm as Trump’s 50% tariff triggers ‘bumpy diplomacy’ with US

INDIA will need to stand firm, protect its key sectors and navigate a period of “bumpy diplomacy” before its ties with the US can stabilise, after American president Donald Trump imposed a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, experts told Eastern Eye.

Trump’s decision, aimed at putting pressure on New Delhi in trade talks, has triggered both political and economic debate in India.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us