AT TESCO, the UK's largest supermarket group commanding a 28.5 per cent market share, chief commercial officer Ashwin Prasad wields influence far beyond the aisles of its stores. His decisions impact what millions of Britons eat, how farmers operate, and how the nation approaches food sustainability.

Earlier this year, speaking at the Oxford Farming Conference, Prasad called on the government to set a clear vision for sustainable agriculture, including greater investment and policy certainty, to enable the industry to drive sustainable economic growth.

“Many of the solutions we need exist today, but government and the food industry need to make sure we have the right incentives in place so that UK agriculture can reach its potential as a driver of both sustainability and economic growth,” he said.

Under his stewardship, Tesco has launched groundbreaking initiatives in sustainable agriculture. The partnership with potato supplier Branston and livestock processor ABP to create two low-carbon concept farms exemplifies his innovative approach.

He's been notably outspoken about proposed inheritance tax changes that could devastate small family farms.

“With many smaller farms relying on Agricultural Property Relief and Business Property Relief we fully understand their concerns,” he said, calling for a pause in the implementation of the policy, while a full consultation is carried out.

Born in Suva, Fiji, and raised in New Zealand, he brings a global perspective to his leadership. Educated at Auckland University and Harvard Business School, he cut his teeth in commercial and marketing roles at The BOC Group and Mars Inc. before joining Tesco in 2010.

Prasad’s rise in retail has coincided with some of the most volatile years in modern business history. From Brexit to COVID-19, from supply chain crises to soaring inflation, he has had to navigate Tesco through relentless turbulence.

In fact, his tenure has been defined by a relentless pursuit of stability in an era of uncertainty. When inflation surged and suppliers demanded cost price increases, Prasad didn’t simply accept higher prices – he scrutinised every request, negotiating fiercely to protect Tesco’s customers.

His approach led to high-profile clashes with global brands like Heinz and Colgate, but his resolve sent a clear message: Tesco would not be held hostage by supply chain pressures.

Prasad credits his father for instilling in him an unwavering work ethic, teaching him that “giving up was just not an option” – a philosophy that would shape his leadership style and career trajectory.

His personal passions – scuba diving, wildlife conservation, and discovering the world’s best food and wine – offer a glimpse into a leader who values both adventure and precision. He admires Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s transformational CEO, for his ability to cultivate a

learning organisation rooted in curiosity and empowerment – qualities Prasad himself embodies.

In a world where volatility has become the norm, his ability to navigate chaos with strategic clarity makes him one of the most influential figures in British retail today.