Asda promises to bring ‘taste happiness’ to your dinner tables this Ramadan

Asda is making every effort to ensure that the community is able to enjoy the celebration (Representational Image) (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

As the holy month of Ramadan commences, kitchens are buzzing with preparations for Iftars and Suhoors. While home cooks are busy preparing for the holy month, they are also looking for recipe ideas to add a variety to their mealtimes.

At ASDA, there is something for everyone, a wide range of brands and products, which promises to add a taste of happiness to this joyous occasion at affordable prices.

Asda is celebrating its biggest Ramadan yet with 150 new product lines, and to showcase that, the brand hosted a special event on March 9th in collaboration with Zubda Malik (@kitchen_ diaries_ by_ zubda), a food enthusiast, content creator and food influencer.

Zubda’s Ramadan recipes are available on Asda’s Good Living website and includes a delightful fusion of flavours from Turkey, the Middle East, Pakistan and the Mediterranean. All the recipes have been created with ingredients bought at Asda, offering a wide range for all Muslim shoppers.

From Adana Kebab made with Haji Baba Halal lamb mince, to Masala Fish Pakoras using 2kg KTC gram flour, to Spinach and Feta Cheese Borek, Asda has everything you need this Ramadan, available under one roof.

Be it scratch cooks or people looking for more convenient options, shoppers are in for a treat with Asda’s fresh Halal produce and frozen ranges.

From Super Chick Fillets, Popcorns to Jahan Charcoal Cooked Kebabs, there are exciting offers at Asda for your Ramadan shopping.

Talking about her family favourites, Zubda shared that “my iftars are incomplete without chaats, kebabs and pakoras. My kids look forward to the Iftar every evening in the hope of trying new dishes every day. So, I am constantly trying out new recipes and ensuring I serve a variety to my family. With Asda, I don’t have to go to 10 different stores to get my shopping done.”

She is particularly pleased with the range of seasonings available as they are versatile and can be used to enhance the flavours of any recipe.

A range of Dunn’s River and Tropics seasonings are now available in Asda, whether you are looking to create the classics like Jerk Chicken or to lift the flavours of your Iftars with BBQ or Oxtail seasoning.

With an endeavour of encouraging everyone to try out new recipes this Ramadan, Zubda has created Ouzi rice, a Jordanian rice dish, prepared using Laila Basmati rice and lots of almonds, cashews and pine nuts.

And for those with a sweet tooth, Zubda’s homemade Kulfi Cheesecake is a perfect fusion of Pakistani Kulfi and the classic cheesecake, served with a garnish of Pistachios and Rose Petals.

Asda is making every effort to ensure that the community is able to enjoy the celebration, by adding newer products to the range every year, making the shopping experience hassle free.

This year the brand has strengthened its association with small businesses and their inspiring stories, providing them with a platform to make their products available to a much larger audience.

Speaking on the occasion, an Asda spokesperson said, “at Asda, you can shop with ease and confidence, knowing that we have everything you need to celebrate this holy month with your loved ones. Don’t miss out on our exclusive Ramadan offerings and visit us today.”

This Ramadan, let Asda add a taste of happiness to your celebration with its special range, amazing offers and the convenience of shopping under one roof.