Netflix’s new 'Pride and Prejudice' casts Anjana Vasan as only Asian actor in main ensemble

With a fresh take on Jane Austen’s classic, Netflix reveals a diverse lineup including South Asian actress Anjana Vasan as Mrs Gardiner in its modern Regency-era retelling.

Pride and Prejudice

Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice features Emma Corrin and Olivia Colman in lead roles

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja Pillai Jul 29, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master's in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she's worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first "official" newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity.
Highlights:

• Netflix shares first image and complete cast list for Pride and Prejudice series
• Emma Corrin stars as Elizabeth Bennet, with Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet
• The diverse ensemble includes newcomers and veteran actors
• Series written by Dolly Alderton, directed by Heartstopper’s Euros Lyn

Netflix has officially kicked off production on its six-part limited series Pride and Prejudice, offering fans a first glimpse at its fresh interpretation of the Jane Austen classic. The first-look image features the Bennet sisters and their mother in full period costume, combining veteran star power with a rising, diverse cast. With Emma Corrin leading as Elizabeth Bennet and Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet, the series is set to reintroduce Austen’s story to a new generation with a contemporary lens.

  Pride and Prejudice Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice features Emma Corrin and Olivia Colman in lead roles  X/Netflix  


Who stars in Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice adaptation?

The confirmed cast boasts a mix of celebrated names and new talent. Emma Corrin takes on the lead role of Elizabeth Bennet, joined by Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy, though notably absent from the first released photo. Olivia Colman plays the eccentric Mrs Bennet, while Rufus Sewell joins as Mr Bennet.

Freya Mavor appears as Jane Bennet, Rhea Norwood (from Heartstopper) as Lydia, and newcomers Hopey Parish and Hollie Avery step into their debut roles as Mary and Kitty. Additional cast includes Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats) as Mr Collins, Daryl McCormack (Knives Out 3) as Mr Bingley, Louis Partridge as Mr Wickham, and Siena Kelly as Caroline Bingley.

Supporting roles are filled by a richly diverse lineup including Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts), Sebastian Armesto (Gangs of London), and Saffron Coomber (Three Little Birds).

 

What makes this adaptation different from past versions?

This new Pride and Prejudice series promises to be a faithful retelling of Austen’s novel but filtered through a modern production approach. The inclusion of actors from varied backgrounds, such as South Asian actress Anjana Vasan and Black British actors like Saffron Coomber, adds a refreshing layer of representation not often seen in period dramas.

Writer Dolly Alderton, best known for Everything I Know About Love, aims to balance authenticity with accessibility. Speaking about her vision, she said, “Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy. It’s been a joy to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life.”

Director Euros Lyn, who helmed Heartstopper, brings a nuanced understanding of character-driven storytelling that resonates with younger audiences. The creative team also includes executive producers Laura Lankester, Will Johnston, and Louise Mutter, with Corrin herself taking on a co-executive producer role.


How are fans reacting to the new cast and first look?

The first image, posted by Netflix on X, features the Bennet women in a pastoral setting, draped in Regency fashion. Reactions have poured in, with many applauding the casting of Corrin and Colman. While some long-time Austen fans expressed nostalgia for earlier versions, especially the 1995 BBC adaptation, most expressed curiosity and excitement about the show’s direction.

A popular sentiment on social media was summed up by a fan post: “Where’s Mr Darcy? But in Olivia we trust!” Others welcomed the broader representation, hoping the series includes inclusive storylines that reflect today's social realities.

 

When will Pride and Prejudice premiere on Netflix?

While no official release date has been announced yet, production has started in the UK as of July 2025. With its six-episode format, the series is expected to wrap filming later this year, likely setting the stage for a 2026 global premiere on Netflix.

Until then, fans of Austen and period dramas alike will be keeping a close eye on every update. With its fresh cast, ambitious vision, and loyal base of Janeites worldwide, Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice may well become one of the most talked-about adaptations yet.

