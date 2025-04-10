Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Anjali Goswami named Defra’s new Chief Scientific Adviser

She will take over the role on July 1, 2025, succeeding Professor Gideon Henderson, who is stepping down after six years.

Anjali Goswami

Goswami is currently a Research Leader in Evolutionary Biology at the Natural History Museum. (Photo: X/@anjgoswami)

X/@anjgoswami
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 10, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

PROFESSOR Anjali Goswami has been appointed the new Chief Scientific Adviser at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

She will take over the role on July 1, 2025, succeeding Professor Gideon Henderson, who is stepping down after six years.

Goswami is currently a Research Leader in Evolutionary Biology at the Natural History Museum. She has served as President of the Linnean Society of London and was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society in 2024.

She has held positions including Dean of Postgraduate Education at the Natural History Museum and Professor of Palaeobiology at UCL.

Her research focuses on vertebrate evolution and development, using mathematical approaches to study biodiversity.

Her awards include the Linnean Society Bicentenary Medal, Zoological Society of London Scientific Medal, Hind Rattan Award, Society of Vertebrate Paleontology Robert L Carroll Award, Palaeontological Association President’s Medal, and the Humanists UK Darwin Day Medal.

Defra Permanent Secretary Tamara Finkelstein thanked Professor Henderson for his leadership and welcomed Goswami, stating she brings “a wealth of knowledge and expertise.”

Secretary of State Steve Reed said, “I welcome Professor Goswami and look forward to working with her as this government secures Britain’s future under the Plan for Change.”

Goswami said she looked forward to joining Defra at a critical time, adding, “There is immense scientific innovation that can support Defra’s mission.”

Henderson said, “It’s been a challenging but hugely enjoyable privilege to be the Chief Scientific Adviser at Defra for the last six years.” He added, “I am pleased to hand over to Anjali who will be a great leader of Defra’s scientific community.”

anjali goswamidefra’s new chief scientific adviserdepartment for environmentnatural history museumprofessor anjali goswamiroyal societyzoological society of london

Related News

Three accused over £5m fraud at top Cardiff college
News

Three accused over £5m fraud at top Cardiff college

Actor Vicky Kaushal
Art & Culture

The 'Chhaava' controversy: A Bollywood film's portrayal of Aurangzeb and Sambhaji sparks communal tensions

Top 10 must-watch documentaries of 2025: Secrets, scandals, and legends you can’t miss!
Entertainment

Top 10 must-watch documentaries of 2025: Secrets, scandals, and legends you can’t miss!

Virat Kohli's Landmark Achievement: 1,000 IPL Boundaries
Cricket

Virat Kohli creates history, becomes first-ever player to smash 1000 IPL boundaries

More For You

Vaisakhi events

Sikhs mark Vaisakhi with colourful Nagar Kirtans, hymns and community celebrations.

UK cities to host Vaisakhi events

THOUSANDS of Sikhs will come together across the UK to celebrate Vaisakhi next Monday (14) through colourful Nagar Kirtans.

This year’s festivities are especially meaningful, marking five years since the Covid pandemic disrupted events and gatherings, including Vaisakhi.

Keep ReadingShow less
Southport

A vigil held in Southport after the fatal stabbings last year.

Getty Images

Southport stabbings probe examines institutional failings

A TWO-PHASE public inquiry began on Monday (7) into the killing of three girls in Southport last year, which triggered Britain’s worst riots in decades.

Bebe King, aged six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and nineyear-old Alice da Silva Aguiar died in the stabbing spree at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

Keep ReadingShow less
Addressing the High Child Poverty Rates in Leicester​

There is a range of support available to help people, a city council spokesperson said

getty image

Concern over high child poverty rates in Leicester

MORE than one in three children in Leicester are living in poverty, statistics from the Department for Work and Pensions have revealed, writes Tess Rushin.

The city was the 11th worst local authority area in the UK, with 39.5 per cent of under 16s meeting the criteria in 2023-24. This has increased from 38.7 per cent in the previous year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Using AI to predict crash hotspots could make Bradford roads safer

Pedestrians make up a large part of the number of those killed or seriously injured on Bradford’s roads, figures show

Using AI to predict crash hotspots could make Bradford roads safer

ARTIFICIAL intelligence (AI) could be used in the battle to reduce dangerous driving and crashes in Bradford, councillors were told, writes Chris Young.

Data from more modern vehicles could help predict driver behaviour and map out potential accident “hotspots” – making road safety policies more proactive than reactive.

Keep ReadingShow less
Birmingham's Strategic Role in Driving UK Economic Growth

Darren Jones said Birmingham has always been and always will be a really important city-region for us in the UK.

gatty image

Birmingham ‘crucial to UK’s growth ambitions’

BIRMINGHAM can still have a bright economic future despite the city being hit by “challenging headlines”, a government minister has said, writes Alexander Brock.

The city council faced financial crisis and more recently the bins strike have caused chaos.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc