Anil Agarwal's son dies in US; Modi expresses grief

TRIBUTES have poured in for Agnivesh Agarwal, the eldest son of Vedanta Group founder and chairman Anil Agarwal, who passed away in the US after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest.

Agnivesh, 49, who was on the board of Vedanta group firm Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), got injured in a skiing accident and was recovering in the US when he died of a cardiac arrest on Wednesday (7). According to the family, he was recovering well when the unexpected medical emergency occurred.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (8) condoled the death of Agnivesh, describing the loss as deeply painful and shocking.

“The untimely passing of Shri Agnivesh Agarwal is deeply shocking and saddening. The depth of your grief is evident in this touching tribute. Praying that you and your family find continued strength and courage. Om Shanti,” he said in a post on X.

Modi was responding to an emotional message shared earlier by Anil Agarwal announcing the death of his son. Leaders from across the business and public life also expressed condolences to the family.

Announcing the death, Anil Agarwal wrote that the family had believed the worst was over. “Today is the darkest day of my life. My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams,” he said.

“Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us."

In another post, the Vedanta chairman spoke of the deep personal loss he and his wife were facing. “A son is not meant to leave before his father. This loss has shattered us,” he said, adding that no words could fully express the pain of losing a child.

Agnivesh was associated with several Vedanta Group companies and served on the board of Talwandi Sabo Power Limited. He was seen as a thoughtful business leader and was closely involved in the group’s long-term vision. Family members and colleagues described him as warm, grounded and compassionate.

Born in Patna on June 3, 1976, Agnivesh studied at Mayo College in Ajmer before moving into business. He founded Fujairah Gold, and went on to serve as chairman of Hindustan Zinc, one of Vedanta Group’s flagship companies.

Apart from his corporate work, he was known for his interest in sports and music and for his concern for social issues.

Expressing grief alongside his wife Kiran, Anil said his son strongly believed in building a self-reliant India and often spoke about giving back to society. Recalling conversations with him, he said Agnivesh felt India lacked nothing and should never see itself as behind others.

The Vedanta chairman reiterated his pledge to give more than 75 per cent of his earnings to social causes, saying this was in line with his son’s vision.

Anil Agarwal had two children — his late son Agnivesh and daughter Priya, who is a board member of Vedanta and the chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Limited.

(with inputs from agencies)