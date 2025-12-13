Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Amy Schumer announces divorce from Chris Fischer with a blunt Instagram joke

Schumer says the marriage ended by mutual agreement and both parents will raise their son.

Amy Schumer announces divorce from Chris Fischer with a blunt Instagram joke

Amy Schumer confirms marriage to chef Chris Fischer has ended after seven years

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 13, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Amy Schumer confirms split from Chris Fischer
  • Said separation was mutual and centred on their son.
  • Schumer dismissed rumours around weight loss and other speculation.
  • The pair married in 2018, months after meeting.
  • Schumer has spoken openly in recent years about health and family life.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer are ending their marriage after seven years. She posted the update on Instagram on Friday. Schumer said the decision was mutual and that their son, Gene, remains the priority.

Amy Schumer confirms marriage to chef Chris Fischer has ended after seven years Getty Images


Why Amy Schumer announces divorce now

Amy Schumer announced her divorce in a message shared on Friday, putting an end to weeks of quiet speculation. The 44-year-old comedian wrote that she and Fischer had made a “difficult decision” to end their marriage after seven years.

She said the separation was amicable and that there was still love and respect between them. She asked for privacy. The post included a photo of the two sitting on a subway train.


How long Schumer and Fischer were together

Amy and Fischer met in 2017. They married in Malibu in February 2018, just months later, in a small ceremony attended by friends including Jennifer Lawrence.

Their son Gene was born in 2019. Since then, the couple kept much of their family life away from the spotlight, though Schumer often referred to motherhood in her work.

Over the years, Schumer has spoken publicly about health issues, including endometriosis and Cushing’s syndrome. She has also discussed Fischer’s autism diagnosis, first mentioned in her 2019 Netflix stand-up special Growing.

Earlier this month, Schumer posted that whatever happened in her marriage had “nothing to do with weight loss or autism”, suggesting strain without confirming a split at the time.


What Amy Schumer said about rumours and speculation

In recent weeks, she deleted most of her Instagram photos, including images from her wedding, prompting talk online. She later wrote that she had removed the pictures “for no reason”, a comment that now sits alongside the announcement.

Schumer has been open about using GLP-1 drugs for weight loss and referenced that directly in her post, dismissing claims it played a role in the separation.

Amy Schumer announces divorce from Chris Fischer and confirms mutual decision after seven yearsGetty Images


What’s next for Amy Schumer

Schumer has not indicated that the separation will affect her work. She remains active across stand-up, film and television, with recent releases on streaming platforms. There has been no statement from Fischer beyond what Schumer shared. Both parents have said they will continue raising their son together.

chris fischerdivorcecelebrity relationshipsweight lossamy schumer

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Salman Khan says ‘‘I am not a great actor’’ and fans loudly disagree at Red Sea Film Festival

Salman Khan makes candid acting remark during Jeddah festival event

Getty Images

Salman Khan says ‘‘I am not a great actor’’ and fans loudly disagree at Red Sea Film Festival

Highlights:

  • Salman Khan said audiences sometimes laugh when he cries on screen
  • Fans in the hall pushed back, saying they cry with him
  • The exchange was filmed and later shared online
  • Khan is preparing for Battle of Galwan

Salman Khan told the crowd at the Red Sea Film Festival 2025 in Jeddah that he does not see himself as a great actor. It came during an on-stage chat and drew an instant reaction from fans, some of them shouting back before he could move on.

Salman Khan makes candid acting remark during Jeddah festival event Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us