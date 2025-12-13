Amy Schumer announces divorce from Chris Fischer with a blunt Instagram joke

Highlights

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer are ending their marriage after seven years. She posted the update on Instagram on Friday. Schumer said the decision was mutual and that their son, Gene, remains the priority.

Why Amy Schumer announces divorce now

Amy Schumer announced her divorce in a message shared on Friday, putting an end to weeks of quiet speculation. The 44-year-old comedian wrote that she and Fischer had made a “difficult decision” to end their marriage after seven years.

How long Schumer and Fischer were together

Amy and Fischer met in 2017. They married in Malibu in February 2018, just months later, in a small ceremony attended by friends including Jennifer Lawrence.

Their son Gene was born in 2019. Since then, the couple kept much of their family life away from the spotlight, though Schumer often referred to motherhood in her work.

Over the years, Schumer has spoken publicly about health issues, including endometriosis and Cushing’s syndrome. She has also discussed Fischer’s autism diagnosis, first mentioned in her 2019 Netflix stand-up special Growing.

What Amy Schumer said about rumours and speculation

In recent weeks, she deleted most of her Instagram photos, including images from her wedding, prompting talk online. She later wrote that she had removed the pictures “for no reason”, a comment that now sits alongside the announcement.

Schumer has been open about using GLP-1 drugs for weight loss and referenced that directly in her post, dismissing claims it played a role in the separation.

What’s next for Amy Schumer

Schumer has not indicated that the separation will affect her work. She remains active across stand-up, film and television, with recent releases on streaming platforms. There has been no statement from Fischer beyond what Schumer shared. Both parents have said they will continue raising their son together.