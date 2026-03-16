Highlights

Amy Madigan wins Best Supporting Actress at the 98th Academy Awards for Weapons.



Her victory comes 40 years after her first nomination, setting a record for the longest gap before a win.



The actor beat strong contenders including Elle Fanning, Wunmi Mosaku and Teyana Taylor.



Four decades after first nomination

Veteran actor Amy Madigan won the Best Supporting Actress prize at the 98th Academy Awards for her performance in Weapons, marking a remarkable return to the Oscars stage after four decades.

Madigan was previously nominated in the same category in 1986 for Twice in a Lifetime. Her victory this year sets a new record for the longest gap between nominations before a win, a span of 40 years.

The result capped an awards season in which Madigan’s performance steadily gathered momentum, culminating in the Academy recognising her portrayal of the sinister Aunt Gladys.

Playing the sinister Aunt Gladys

In Weapons, a supernatural horror film written and directed by Zach Cregger, Madigan plays Aunt Gladys, a mysterious and malevolent character whose exaggerated make-up and oversized glasses became a talking point online during the film’s release.

The performance stood out in a category filled with strong contenders. Madigan ultimately triumphed over nominees including Elle Fanning for Sentimental Value, Wunmi Mosaku for Sinners and Teyana Taylor for One Battle After Another.

Her character’s distinctive look even found its way into the ceremony itself, when host Conan O’Brien referenced the viral meme in his opening monologue.

Emotional and humorous acceptance speech

Accepting the award, Madigan struck a humorous tone while reflecting on the long gap between her two Oscar nominations.

She joked that the main difference between then and now was simple: she had finally taken home “this little gold guy”.

Madigan also shared a candid moment about preparing for the ceremony, saying she had been rehearsing her speech while getting ready the night before.

During the campaign season she had often appeared alone on the press circuit representing the film, and she thanked her fellow nominees for welcoming her into the group.

A career milestone

Madigan’s win marked a major milestone in a career that has spanned theatre, film and television. While she has remained a respected figure in the industry for decades, the Oscar victory places a new spotlight on her body of work.

She closed her speech by thanking her family, including her daughter Lily and son-in-law Sean, before paying tribute to her husband, fellow actor Ed Harris.

The couple have long been part of Hollywood history. In 1999 they drew attention at the Oscars ceremony when they notably did not applaud the honorary award presented to Elia Kazan, whose testimony before the House Un-American Activities Committee in 1952 had remained controversial in the film community.

For Madigan, however, the 2026 ceremony will be remembered for a different reason: a long-awaited Oscar that arrived four decades after her first nomination, completing one of the most remarkable journeys to a win in Academy Awards history.