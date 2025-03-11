OVER THE PAST decade, Amol Rajan has established himself as one of the most influential figures in British journalism and broadcasting. From becoming the first non-white editor of a national newspaper to hosting flagship BBC programmes, his career has reflected an ability to engage audiences across multiple platforms.

Rajan, who has hosted University Challenge since 2023, is also a presenter on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. In addition, he conducts interviews with world leaders, business figures, and cultural icons for his prime-time series Amol Rajan Interviews.

Born in Kolkata, India, in 1983, Rajan moved to Tooting, South London, with his family at the age of three. He attended Graveney School, and went on to study English at Downing College, Cambridge, where he wrote for and later edited Varsity, the university’s student newspaper.

His interest in journalism led to roles at The Independent after graduation, where he covered politics, sports, and culture.

Rajan’s biggest break came in 2013 when, at 29 years old, he was appointed editor of The Independent, becoming the first non-white editor of a national British newspaper in over a century. His tenure coincided with a period of major transition in the media industry. In 2016, he oversaw the newspaper’s transition from print to a digital-only format, a move that reflected the growing dominance of online journalism.

“We are read by millions every day – but they are reading us digitally, through their mobiles, and via social networks,” Rajan wrote in a letter to the readers of the print edition.

After leaving The Independent, Rajan joined the BBC in November 2016 as its first media editor, a role that cemented his status as a leading voice in British journalism.

As media editor, he covered the evolving media landscape and the impact of digital transformation on journalism. His ability to dissect complex media trends and his charismatic on-air presence quickly made him a favourite among viewers.

Rajan began hosting The Media Show in May 2017 as part of his media editor role following the death of long-term host Steve Hewlett, but stepped down in 2021, as he was appointed as a presenter on Today programme.

His role on Today, one of the most influential news programmes in British broadcasting, expanded his audience reach, and his interviewing style – sharp, analytical, and engaging – was widely recognised.

One of Rajan’s most high-profile roles came in 2023 when he replaced Jeremy Paxman as the host of University Challenge, making him the third presenter of Britain’s longest-running TV quiz show. Paxman presented the show for 29 years, and his predecessor Bamber Gascoign, 25 years.

“Being asked to host my favourite TV programme is dream-come-true territory. I have watched University Challenge obsessively for years, addicted to its high standards, glorious title music and inspirational contestants,” Rajan has said.

“It’s the best possible antidote to cynicism about young people, allowing millions of us to test our wits against the best minds of a new generation, and annoy and impress our families by barking answers from the sofa.”

Rajan’s appointment marked a generational shift in the show’s presentation style, and critics and audiences noted his “lighter, kinder and more passionate” approach.

He stepped down from his media editor role in December 2022 to take up the hosting duties for University Challenge.

Rajan has built a reputation as a high-profile interviewer. His Amol Rajan Interviews series has featured some of the world’s most influential figures, from Bill Gates to Sundar Pichai, Billie Jean King to Novak Djokovic, and John Major to Tony Blair. His ability to blend rigorous questioning with a conversational approach has made these interviews widely discussed.

One of his most talked-about interviews was with Phillip Schofield in 2023, following Schofield’s high-profile departure from ITV. Rajan’s measured approach to the interview was praised for balancing empathy with journalistic rigour.

In addition to his work in journalism, Rajan is also an author. His book, Twirlymen: The Unlikely History of Cricket’s Greatest Spin Bowlers, published in 2011, explored the history and technique of cricket’s most enigmatic players. A lifelong cricket enthusiast, he has played club-level cricket for years and often integrates sporting analogies into his discussions on journalism and broadcasting.

He was also the host of Rethink, a series of programmes and podcasts about the world after COVID-19 which resulted in an eponymous book, published in May 2021.

Rajan has also vocal about the importance of diversity. His two docuseries – How to Break into the Elite (2019) and How to Crack the Class Ceiling (2022) looked at solutions to Britain’s class inequality problem, while exposing how society fails people from working class backgrounds.

An episode of the 2022 series saw Rajan trying to close that gap in his own institution, meeting with BBC director general Tim Davie to challenge him on the broadcaster’s role in these issues, having learned from researchers how the lack of working-class voices in the media can fuel bias in society.

He is the co-founder of KEY Sessions, which aims to raise the aspirations of inner-city teenagers growing up in London. Short for ‘Knowledge Elevates Youth’, the organisation runs a series of interactive summer workshops led by relatable, high-achieving anchors, each day focussing on a different industry.

Rajan is married to Charlotte Faircloth, a University College London academic specialising in social policy and gender studies.