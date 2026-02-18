Amisha Adhia to launch campaign after rare childbirth condition went undiagnosed

Highlights
- Amisha Adhia was misdiagnosed by five London hospitals before a consultant obstetrician confirmed she had placenta accreta spectrum.
- Between one in 300 and one in 2,000 women develop the condition, with numbers rising as 45 per cent of English births now occur by caesarean section.
- Eight baby and maternal health groups have backed the Action for Accreta campaign, which has been contacted by 40 women whose condition went undiagnosed.
Health groups rally
The NHS estimates placenta accreta spectrum affects between one in 300 and one in 2,000 pregnancies, though American and Israeli studies suggest rates could be as high as one in 111.
Britain currently keeps no national records of how frequently the condition occurs or causes complications. Adhia and her husband Nik established Action for Accreta after her experience, receiving contact from 40 women whose placenta accreta went undetected during pregnancy.
Eight maternal health organizations, including Birthrights and the Birth Trauma Association, have endorsed the campaign.Dr Otigbah expressed concern that the NHS has not adapted to increased risk factors.
"The main risk factors for PAS are C-sections and IVF, which have risen massively. The NHS has not kept up to date with this reality. Not every hospital has PAS specialists, so subtle warning signs can be overlooked," she explained.
The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists confirmed placenta accreta rates are increasing due to higher C-section numbers, older maternal ages and greater use of fertility treatments.
The organisation is updating its clinical guidelines, expected later this year.