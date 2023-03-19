Website Logo
  • Sunday, March 19, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Amish Tripathi launches his latest book War of Lanka

His latest novel is the fourth installment in the Ram Chandra series, which is the second fastest-selling book series in the history of Indian publishing

Sonam and Amish during the launch of the book War of Lanka at Taj 51 Buckingham Gate, Suites, and Residences on March (16) as part of the hotel’s Rendezvous event series

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

One of India’s greatest storytellers Amish Tripathi’s latest book, War of Lanka, was launched at Taj 51 Buckingham Gate, Suites, and Residences on March (16) as part of the hotel’s Rendezvous event series which is organised to encourage networking and facilitate connections, amongst the guests in attendance.

The event was hosted by award-winning actress Sonam Kapoor and was exclusively available to members of Taj’s private members’ club, Taj, The Chambers.

In addition to being a successful author, Tripathi is also a diplomat and TV documentary host. He has authored eight fiction and two non-fiction books and has been dubbed the J.R. Tolkien of India.

His latest novel, War of Lanka, is the fourth installment in the Ram Chandra series, which is the second fastest-selling book series in the history of Indian publishing. The book explores themes of greed, rage, grief, and love, offering a reimagining of the ancient Indian epic, Ramayana.

The attendees of the event had the unique opportunity to gain exclusive insight into Tripathi’s creative writing journey, history, and personal experiences.

During the event, Amish and Sonam discussed their shared passion for writing, reading, and Indian mythology.

Both, Amish and Sonam have had a significant impact on society through their exceptional creative, literary, philanthropic, and cinematic contributions.

The event was attended by over 250 people including members of Taj, The Chambers, as well as prominent members of the local community, including Vikram K Doraiswami, the High Commissioner of India in the UK, who served as the event’s guest of honour.

Published by Harper Collins for £10.99, War of Lanka is also available for purchase in both eBook and audiobook formats.

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
King Charles shares emotional message to Queen on first Mother’s Day since her passing
UK
UK financial analyst found guilty of terror offences
PAKISTAN
Pakistan court drops arrest warrant against Imran Khan
News
Bus crash in Bangladesh claims at least 19 lives
News
Braverman visits Rwanda to expand deportation plan
INDIA
India arrests 78 in manhunt for Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh
UK
A shock Tory win cannot be ruled out in next election, says Tony…
INDIA
Situation with China in Ladakh ‘fragile and dangerous’, claims India
News
Imran Khan fears arrest as he heads to court, police raid his house…
News
Russian war on Ukraine: International court issues arrest warrant for Putin
News
Suella Braverman’s Rwanda visit to focus on migration partnership
UK
SNP’s voter base shrinks to 72,000 after 2019 peak
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW