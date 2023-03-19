Amish Tripathi launches his latest book War of Lanka

His latest novel is the fourth installment in the Ram Chandra series, which is the second fastest-selling book series in the history of Indian publishing

Sonam and Amish during the launch of the book War of Lanka at Taj 51 Buckingham Gate, Suites, and Residences on March (16) as part of the hotel’s Rendezvous event series

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

One of India’s greatest storytellers Amish Tripathi’s latest book, War of Lanka, was launched at Taj 51 Buckingham Gate, Suites, and Residences on March (16) as part of the hotel’s Rendezvous event series which is organised to encourage networking and facilitate connections, amongst the guests in attendance.

The event was hosted by award-winning actress Sonam Kapoor and was exclusively available to members of Taj’s private members’ club, Taj, The Chambers.

In addition to being a successful author, Tripathi is also a diplomat and TV documentary host. He has authored eight fiction and two non-fiction books and has been dubbed the J.R. Tolkien of India.

His latest novel, War of Lanka, is the fourth installment in the Ram Chandra series, which is the second fastest-selling book series in the history of Indian publishing. The book explores themes of greed, rage, grief, and love, offering a reimagining of the ancient Indian epic, Ramayana.

The attendees of the event had the unique opportunity to gain exclusive insight into Tripathi’s creative writing journey, history, and personal experiences.

During the event, Amish and Sonam discussed their shared passion for writing, reading, and Indian mythology.

Both, Amish and Sonam have had a significant impact on society through their exceptional creative, literary, philanthropic, and cinematic contributions.

The event was attended by over 250 people including members of Taj, The Chambers, as well as prominent members of the local community, including Vikram K Doraiswami, the High Commissioner of India in the UK, who served as the event’s guest of honour.

Published by Harper Collins for £10.99, War of Lanka is also available for purchase in both eBook and audiobook formats.