American asylum seeker receives UK benefits despite 'clearly unfounded' claim

Highlights

American asylum seeker from Las Vegas has received taxpayer-funded support for over a year despite court ruling claim "clearly unfounded".

Olabode Shoniregun, 27, claimed persecution in the US based on being black, Jewish and Mormon

Home Office offered £1,500 and flight home but he was deemed unfit to fly.

An American asylum seeker has continued receiving benefits in the United Kingdom for over a year despite a court ruling that deemed his case "clearly unfounded".

Olabode Shoniregun, 27, originally from Las Vegas, sought asylum in October 2024, claiming he faced persecution in America for being black, Jewish and a Mormon.

Following months of taxpayer-funded accommodation at a Holiday Inn in Wembley, north London, the Home Office rejected his application on 5 June 2025.

The rejection letter stated his protection, and human rights claims were certified as clearly unfounded under section 94 of the Nationality, Immigration and Asylum Act 2002, with no right of appeal.

Despite the order to leave Britain, the university-educated psychology graduate was provided with social housing and benefits within weeks of his hotel eviction.

Authorities opened a bank account for him, and he received approximately £400.19 monthly for living expenses from Islington Council and Saint Stephen's Church in Canonbury.

Shoniregun was removed from his social housing in November following aggressive conduct towards staff that required police intervention.

Removal delays continue

When the Home Office located him on December (10), officials offered him the voluntary returns scheme, providing £1,500 and a flight to Las Vegas, where his mother resides in a $500,000 property within a gated community.

However, he was deemed unfit to fly at Heathrow Airport a week later. After surrendering his passport to authorities, he remained stranded in Britain.

The American asylum seeker claimed he fled the US after suffering sexual assault at the hands of law enforcement officers.

"I have chosen to come back to the United Kingdom because I want humanitarian protection from violent homosexuality," he told GB News adding that he believed returning would place him in danger.

He alleged facing constant threats from multiple American police forces, including those in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Boston, Florida and Reno.

Shoniregun admitted he would happily return to America "to visit" but did not want to be deported.

Following multiple unsuccessful attempts to board flights home, he returned to Islington, where authorities treated him as homeless.

After expulsion from St Mungo's shelter following another confrontation, he was placed in a Premier Inn at taxpayers' expense.

A Home Office spokesman confirmed the airline deemed Shoniregun unfit to fly, adding "We are working to remove him as soon as possible."