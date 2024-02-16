Ambreen Sheikh’s family who left her in vegetative state jailed

The charges included causing or allowing a vulnerable adult to suffer physical harm and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice

Ambreen Fatima Sheikh – Image Credit: West Yorkshire Police

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A family from Huddersfield has been convicted and sentenced for their involvement in the severe abuse and mistreatment of a 29-year-old woman, Ambreen Fatima Sheikh in their home, resulting in her current vegetative state.

The Leeds Crown Court handed down the sentences on Wednesday (14) to Asgar Sheikh (31), Khalid Sheikh (55), Shabnam Sheikh (52), and Shagufa Sheikh (29), all residents of Clara Street, for their treatment of 38-year-old Ambreen Sheikh, a report by West Yorkshire Police said.

The charges included causing or allowing a vulnerable adult to suffer physical harm and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, with Asgar, Shagufa, and Shabnam Sheikh facing an additional charge of doing an act intending to pervert the course of justice.

Sakalayne Sheikh (24), a fifth family member also from Clara Street, received a sentence for conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

The sentences are as follows: Asgar, Khalid, and Shabnam Sheikh each received seven years and nine months in prison.

Shagufa Sheikh received an 18-month sentence, which was suspended for a duration of two years while Sakalayne Sheikh was given a six-month sentence, also suspended for two years.

The investigation was initiated in July 2015 when Huddersfield Royal Infirmary alerted the police, following the admission of Ambreen via ambulance. She was unconscious and had numerous injuries.

Hospital staff expressed doubts about the family’s explanation for Ambreen’s condition, highlighting inconsistencies with her bodily injuries, which included sores, marks, and a burn.

Subsequently, detectives arrested all five family members shortly after Ambreen’s hospitalisation, launching an extensive investigation fuelled by emerging medical evidence.

Charges were brought against all involved in October 2022.

Trial proceedings revealed that until just weeks before her hospital admission, Ambreen was in good health. However, she had been found to have consumed anti-diabetic drugs, despite not having diabetes.

Ambreen now remains in a state described as vegetative, with doctors offering no hope for her recovery.

DCI Matthew Holdsworth, from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said, “This has been an awful case in which a young, healthy woman has been catastrophically injured and robbed of her future by the very people she should have expected to protect her.

“While Ambreen still technically lives, it is tragically believed she may never regain consciousness.

“I am grateful that justice has at least been delivered for Ambreen today and that those responsible for her suffering have been punished for the truly wicked offences they committed.”