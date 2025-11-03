Skip to content
Alpesh Chauhan named National Youth Orchestra conductor as new generation transforms Britain’s classical music scene

He steps in to lead the 2026 tour and help more young people see themselves in classical music.

Alpesh Chauhan

Alpesh Chauhan will lead the spring tour featuring Romeo and Juliet in Manchester and London

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 03, 2025
Highlights:

  • Alpesh Chauhan takes on new dual role at the National Youth Orchestra
  • Builds on his earlier collaboration during NYO’s To the Beat tour
  • Will lead the 2026 spring tour featuring Romeo and Juliet
  • Aims to make orchestral music more relevant to teenage audiences
  • Record number of young musicians from diverse and state-school backgrounds join NYO

Alpesh Chauhan OBE will take charge as the National Youth Orchestra’s new principal conductor and musical advisor. He’s worked with the young players before, leading them on tour last year. Now he’s stepping in to shape what they play next and how the orchestra connects with teenagers across Britain.

Alpesh Chauhan will lead the spring tour featuring Romeo and Juliet in Manchester and London


Why Alpesh Chauhan’s appointment matters

Chauhan’s connection with the NYO began last spring during the To the Beat tour, where he led performances at London’s Roundhouse, Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall and Wigan Youth Zone. His energy on the podium and rapport with young players made a strong impression.

In his new role, he’ll work closely with the NYO leadership team to shape programmes and outreach projects. Chauhan said he was “inspired by the musical prowess and artistic integrity” of the young musicians, describing their “hunger to always be better” as something special. He added that he hopes to encourage the players to show their peers how orchestral music can “speak in the language of their generation.”

Alpesh Chauhan steps up at National Youth Orchestra promising a new sound for a new generation


What the new role involves

Chauhan will conduct the orchestra on its 2026 spring tour, which includes performances of Romeo and Juliet and other works in Manchester and London. Alongside leading concerts, he will advise on artistic planning and community engagement, helping NYO continue its work of reaching teenagers through music.

Sarah Alexander OBE, NYO’s chief executive and creative director, said they were “so pleased Alpesh is joining us again this year” and called him a strong voice for teenage musicians.

Chauhan grew up in Birmingham and has built his name step by step across British and European orchestras. He’s also among the few British Asian conductors leading major ensembles, something that quietly carries weight in a field still short on diversity.


The year NYO broke its own record

The NYO also reported record numbers of applicants this year. 43% of the 2026 orchestra have come through its Inspire programme, while 38% are Black, Asian or ethnically diverse. Half the players come from state schools. More than half of the section leaders do too. Chauhan said it makes him proud to see that happening.

“They’re a remarkable example to other young people,” he said. “Working together to create brilliance through collaboration and commitment, that’s what it’s all about.”

National Youth Orchestra turns to Alpesh Chauhan to redefine how teenagers connect with classical music


What’s next for Alpesh Chauhan and the NYO

Chauhan’s first big test in the new job comes next spring when he takes the orchestra on tour with Romeo and Juliet. He’s set on helping the NYO connect better with young audiences, the kind who might not normally step into a concert hall.

You can tell what he’s after: not just great performances, but a space where orchestral music feels like it belongs to everyone.

british asian artistsnational youth orchestraclassical musicarts and culturealpesh chauhan

