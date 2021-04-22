Akshay Kumar reteams with Jagan Shakti for an action-drama film?

By: Mohnish Singh

After the roaring success of the sci-fi film Mission Mangal (2019), filmmaker Jagan Shakti has joined forces with superstar Akshay Kumar for his second directorial outing, as per the latest reports. Said to be based on real-life events, the untitled project is currently at the scripting stage.

A source close to the development informs a publication that Kumar will play the character of a law enforcement officer in the film. “This is an action-drama with a dash of science. It is set in current times. It is inspired by true events. He will play the role of the law enforcement officer,” the source divulges.

The source goes on to add, “As soon as Akshay fulfils his other commitments, we will begin shooting for this film. There are so many things in the pipeline for him, so we are also waiting to go on floors. Currently, due to COVID-19, the schedule of all projects is affected.”

Also starring Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Nithya Menen in prominent roles, Mission Mangal was one of the highest-grossing films of 2019. Since Jagan Shakti delivered a huge hit in his first film, expectations are riding high on his next project as a director.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has close to half a dozen films in the pipeline. While the much-in-demand actor has already completed shooting for such high-profile films as Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, and Prithviraj, he will soon resume production on Ram Setu. The actor commenced the first schedule of Ram Setu in March, but the makers had to halt the shoot after the actor and several crew members tested positive for the coronavirus. Besides Atrangi Re, Kumar has teamed up with Aanand L Rai for yet another film, titled Raksha Bandhan.

