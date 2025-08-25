London Shiv Katha remembers Air India crash victims

The International Siddhashram Shakti Centre concluded a five-day Shiv Katha on Friday (22), dedicated to the victims of the recent Air India crash. The event, held from 18–22 August under the guidance of His Holiness Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, drew devotees and dignitaries from India and abroad for prayers and reflection.

The Katha was delivered by Param Pujya Shri Jogi Dada, whose devotional songs and discourses created a powerful atmosphere of healing. The final evening turned deeply emotional when he sang “Chitthi Na Koi Sandesh, Jaane Woh Kaunsa Desh Jahan Tum Chale Gaye”, moving the gathering to tears.

Among those attending was Mrs Radhika Rupani, daughter of the late former Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Vijaybhai Rupani, who perished in the tragedy. Guruji recalled his close bond with Shri Rupani, assuring the family that the community stands with them in their grief.

Shri Pankajbhai Modi travelled from India especially for the event. He described the Katha as a unique tribute, saying, “These were souls destined for London, and it is in London that we remember them. Guruji’s mission is not only spiritual but also social; he is uniting communities across faiths and nations.”

In his concluding blessings, Guruji reminded the audience that Siddhashram had organised prayers on the very day of the tragedy, and this Katha was an extended act of remembrance. “We lost many precious lives, including 20 people personally known to me. Through this Katha, we affirm that their families are not alone,” he said.

The programme ended with collective prayers for eternal peace and a call to uphold compassion, unity and Sanatan Dharma.