Website Logo
  • Thursday, May 12, 2022
Trending Now:  

Business

Air India appoints first foreign CEO

Former SCOOT, CEO Campbell Wilson (Photo by James Morgan/SCOOT via Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Air India has appointed its first foreign chief executive after a previous pick from overseas backed out because of local opposition, new owners Tata Sons said Thursday.

The new boss will be New Zealander Campbell Wilson, the former head of Singapore Airlines’ low-cost subsidiary Scoot, Tata Sons said in a statement.

After buying back Air India from the government after 69 years of state ownership, Tata in February selected former Turkish Airlines boss Ilker Ayci to help turn around the loss-making airline.

But a Hindu-nationalist group with close ties to prime minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party criticised the choice over Ayci’s connections to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Ayci soon withdrew after “closely following the efforts to give another meaning to my appointment”, Turkish media quoted him as saying.

“Air India is at the cusp of an exciting journey to become one of the best airlines in the world,” the Tata statement quoted Wilson as saying.

“I am excited to join Air India and Tata colleagues in the mission of realising that ambition,” the 50-year-old said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
How Sri Lanka’s economy went into a tailspin
HEADLINE STORY
Tata Motors losses shrink on improved demand despite chip woes
HEADLINE STORY
Rishi Sunak ‘not naturally attracted’ to windfall tax idea
INTERNATIONAL
Saudi Aramco unseats Apple to become world’s most valuable company
INDIA
Malaysia may emerge as top palm oil supplier to India
UK
Ferries using UK ports must pay minimum wages, government orders
UK
GFG risks insolvency as ‘Credit Suisse talks end’
UK
Insync Bikes among fastest growing Indian-owned companies in UK
UK
Morrisons beats Issa brothers to take over McColl’s
UK
UK-India task force launched to facilitate free trade deal
HEADLINE STORY
Sterling falls to fresh lows against dollar
HEADLINE STORY
Reliance becomes first Indian company to cross $100bn in annual revenues
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Five Indian films set to be screened at Cannes 2022
Sri Lanka bans ex-prime-minister, allies from leaving country
How Sri Lanka’s economy went into a tailspin
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka appoints new prime minister to replace president’s…
Pakistan paceman Shaheen returns home ahead of West Indies series
Rajkummar Rao’s Bheed sets a November release date