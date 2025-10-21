Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Direct AI answers on search engines cut Wikipedia traffic by 8%

Wikipedia has reported a significant decline in human pageviews

Wikipedia

Almost all large language models and search platforms rely heavily on volunteer-created content

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 21, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Human pageviews on Wikipedia dropped around 8% compared with 2024.
  • Search engines and AI chatbots providing direct answers are replacing traditional site visits.
  • Wikimedia Foundation is taking steps to maintain engagement and support volunteer contributors.

Direct answers shift user behaviour

Wikipedia has reported a significant decline in human pageviews, with an 8% drop compared to the previous year. The decrease is linked to the rise of search engines and online platforms that deliver answers directly to users, often drawing on Wikipedia content. This means fewer people are visiting Wikipedia itself, even though the site’s information is still widely consumed indirectly.

Younger audiences, in particular, are increasingly turning to social media and video platforms for information rather than the open web. Wikimedia notes that this trend is mirrored across other publishers and content platforms, reflecting a broader change in how people access knowledge online.

Bot traffic and data reclassification

Earlier in 2025, unusually high traffic was recorded, much of it from automated bots attempting to appear human. Wikipedia revised its traffic data after updating bot detection systems, giving a clearer picture of genuine human engagement. While bot activity can strain Wikimedia’s infrastructure, the main driver of declining pageviews is the convenience of direct answers provided by AI systems and search engines.

Sustaining the knowledge ecosystem

Despite fewer direct visits, Wikipedia remains a key source of trusted information globally. Almost all large language models and search platforms rely heavily on volunteer-created content.

To ensure continued engagement, the Wikimedia Foundation is improving mobile editing, supporting new volunteers, and experimenting with projects to bring Wikipedia content to younger audiences via social media, games, and videos. Users are encouraged to visit Wikipedia, click through to original sources, and recognise the human effort behind the content to sustain this free knowledge ecosystem.

ai chatbotsbot trafficsocial mediawikipediaai

Related News

planet birth around infant star HOPS-315
Tech

Astronomers capture earliest moment of planet birth around infant star HOPS-315

More For You

Xbox

Xbox will continue to innovate across devices and platforms

Getty Images

Microsoft developing next-gen Xbox to “push the edge of what’s possible”

Highlights

  • Xbox president Sarah Bond says new hardware is being prototyped and designed.
  • Microsoft has partnered with AMD for the upcoming console.
  • Bond says the company aims to offer more choices for different types of gamers.

Microsoft working on next-gen Xbox

Microsoft has confirmed that its next-generation Xbox hardware is currently in development. Xbox president Sarah Bond revealed in an interview with Variety that the company is actively working on prototyping and designing new hardware, and has partnered with AMD to power the next console.

“We have our next-gen hardware in development. We’ve been looking at prototyping, designing,” Bond said. “We have a partnership we’ve announced with AMD around it, so that is coming.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us