Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Pakistan, Iran step up Afghan expulsions; UN voices concern

Generations of Afghans have fled to neighbouring Pakistan and Iran during decades of successive wars

Pakistan, Iran step up Afghan expulsions; UN voices concern

Afghan families wait in Takhta Pul after returning from Pakistan last Wednesday (4)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJun 13, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

MORE than 200,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since the government renewed a deportation drive in April, with Iran also stepping up expulsions of Afghans.

Generations of Afghans have fled to neighbouring Pakistan and Iran during decades of successive wars, seeking safety and better economic opportunities.

Both governments have grown weary of large migrant populations and ordered millions to leave under the threat of arrest.

Pakistan launched a strict campaign to evict more than 800,000 Afghans who had their residence permits cancelled, including some born in the country or lived there for decades.

According to the interior ministry, more than 135,000 Afghans left Pakistan in April, while around 67,000 departed in May and more than 3,000 were sent back in the first two days of June.

The number of returnees slowed ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday last week, with some Afghans still crossing the main border points from Pakistan last Wednesday (4). In total, more than one million Afghans have left Pakistan.

Islamabad has labelled Afghans “terrorists and criminals”, but analysts say the expulsions are designed to pressure neighbouring Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities to control militancy in the border regions.

Last year, Pakistan recorded the highest number of deaths from attacks in a decade.

The government frequently accuses Afghan nationals of taking part in attacks and blames Kabul for allowing militants to take refuge on its soil, a charge Taliban leaders deny.

Pakistan is now threatening to lift the protection granted to the 1.3 million Afghans holding refugee cards issued by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees at the end of June.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials have ordered Afghans without documentation to leave by July 6.

Nader Yarahmadi, from the Iranian interior ministry, said on state television that it would affect around four million of the more than six million Afghans who Iran says are in the country.

The UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) voiced concern over a surge in Afghan families being deported from Iran, recording 15,675 crossing in May, a more than two-fold increase from the previous month.

iranian expulsionspakistan governmentafghan refugees

Related News

Major Delays on M62 After Lorry Crash and Fuel Spill
UK

Major delays on M62 after lorry crash causes fuel spill

Air-India-Phuket-Reuters
Asia

Bomb threat forces Air India flight back to Thai island

Najmuddin Saifuddin & Brothers Deliver Qawwali Masterclass
Entertainment

Najmuddin Saifuddin & Brothers deliver a soul-stirring qawwali masterclass across the UK

Diageo eyes £1.6bn sale of Royal Challengers Bengaluru: report
Cricket

Diageo eyes £1.6bn sale of Royal Challengers Bengaluru: report

More For You

Air India flight crash

Debris of Air India flight 171 is pictured after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 13, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Air India crash: Black box found as India investigates London-bound flight disaster

INVESTIGATORS have recovered the black box from the site of Thursday’s Air India crash in Ahmedabad, where a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London’s Gatwick airport went down shortly after takeoff, killing at least 265 people, including those on the ground.

The aircraft issued a mayday call shortly before crashing into a residential area around lunchtime. The plane had barely lifted 100 metres from the ground before it came down, with its tailpiece left protruding from the second floor of a hostel for medical staff from a nearby hospital.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi recalls 'shoulder to shoulder' bond with Vijay Rupani

Narendra Modi meets family members of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who died after an Air India plane carrying him and 241 others crashed in Ahmedabad. (@narendramodi via PTI Photo)

Modi recalls 'shoulder to shoulder' bond with Vijay Rupani

INDIA's prime minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to his longtime colleague Vijay Rupani, the former Gujarat chief minister who died in Thursday's (12) devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Speaking after meeting Rupani's family on Friday (13), Modi said it was "unimaginable" that his old friend was no longer with them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Iran-Israel-Getty

Smoke rises from a location allegedly targeted in Israel's wave of strikes on Tehran, Iran, on early morning of June 13, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Israel strikes Iran nuclear sites, top military officials killed

ISRAEL carried out a series of airstrikes on Iran on Friday, targeting nearly 100 locations, including nuclear sites and military command centres. The strikes killed senior officials, including the armed forces chief and top nuclear scientists, according to Iranian reports.

In response, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel would face a "bitter and painful" outcome. The Iranian military said there would be "no limits" to its response.

Keep ReadingShow less
Air-India-crash-site-Getty

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel inspect the site after Air India flight 171 crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad, on June 13, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Air India crash: Rescue teams search site where at least 265 died

RESCUE teams with sniffer dogs searched the crash site on Friday after an Air India flight heading to London crashed into a residential area in Ahmedabad, killing at least 265 people on board and on the ground.

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed on Thursday. One person survived the crash, which left the tail of the aircraft lodged in the second floor of a hostel housing medical staff from a nearby hospital.

Keep ReadingShow less
Experts suspect engine failure or bird hit in Air India crash

Damage at a building following the Air India plane crash, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)

Experts suspect engine failure or bird hit in Air India crash

THE failure of both engines, or a bird hit soon after take-off could be among the probable causes that led to the fatal crash of a London-bound Air India aircraft with 242 people onboard, experts have said.

Three senior wide-body pilots, who are also instructors, said from observing videos of the crash available publicly, it appears the engines could not gain the required thrust needed for the take-off.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc